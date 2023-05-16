Columbus Senior News May 16, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MENUFRIDAY, MAY 19MeatloafMONDAY, MAY 22Chef Salad, Baked SpudsTUESDAY, MAY 23Brats, Sauerkraut and GravyWEDNESDAY, MAY 24Birthday Dinner-ChickenTHURSDAY, MAY 25Philly Beef SandwichMAY ACTIVITIES•Monthly Board Meeting: The second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m.•Pinochle: The first and third Thursdays of the month at 1 p.m.•Party Bridge: The first and third Fridays of the month at 1 p.m.•Duplicate Bridge: The second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Call (406) 861-8220 for more information.•Jam Session: Every third Saturday at 1 p.m.•Blood Pressure: Every second Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.•Bingo: The last Monday of the month at 1 p.m.•Social Hour: Every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. There will be no cinnamon rolls on the Wednesday of the Birthday Dinner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Restaurant Industry Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form