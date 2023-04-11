Baseball
The Columbus Cougars hosted the Lone Peak Big Horns last Thursday, April 6, marking the teams third game of the season.

The Cougars took the win 13-3 in five innings. Jim Wrayland was the winning pitcher for the Cougars, pitching the first three innings before Ethan West finished out the game. Wrayland surrendered three runs on two hits, striking out two batters. West pitched the final two innings, giving up no hits and no walks while striking out six batters.