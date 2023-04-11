The Columbus Cougars hosted the Lone Peak Big Horns last Thursday, April 6, marking the teams third game of the season.
The Cougars took the win 13-3 in five innings. Jim Wrayland was the winning pitcher for the Cougars, pitching the first three innings before Ethan West finished out the game. Wrayland surrendered three runs on two hits, striking out two batters. West pitched the final two innings, giving up no hits and no walks while striking out six batters.
Michael Curl led the hitting for Columbus with a three-run home run while Colter Chamberlin finished with 1 hit and 3 RBIs. Jim Wrayland had 1 hit and 2 RBIs, and Ethan West had 1 hit and 1 RBI. Mason
Mason Sheppard and Koleman Gairrett each also added a hit.
In the second game of the week on Friday afternoon, the Cougars took on the AA Butte High Bulldogs.
The two teams competed for the entire 7 innings. Butte took the lead in the second inning and although the Cougars scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, it was not enough. The Bulldogs defeated Columbus in its inaugural game of the 2023 season 8-5. Michael Curl started the game for the Cougars and was on the mound pitching the first three innings.
Curl surrendered five runs on six hits and struck out seven batters. Mason Sheppard threw the final four innings giving up three hits and striking out four batters.
The Cougars tallied a total of eight hits. Ethan West and Colter Chamberlin lead their team with two hits apiece, and Michael Curl hit a two-run home run in the first inning