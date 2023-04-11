The Stillwater County Commissioners on Tuesday morning passed a resolution setting county policy “Sponsorship and Naming Rights.”
In the next breath, the commission opened requests for proposals (RFPs) for sponsorship and naming rights for the exterior of the new fairgound building and also for the indoor arena.
RFPs close on April 28 and bids will be open on May 2. The RFP was scheduled to be posted on the county’s website this week, as well as published in the Stillwater County News.
The new fairgrounds is on target to be ready for use for the summer fair, and possibly a soft opening with a couple of events, said Stillwater County Commisioner Chair Tyrel Hamilton. The site is located just across I-90.
The policy resolution consists of four pages that “establishes the procedure and criteria for receipt/solicitation/selection of, and agreements with person(s) or entities for Sponsorships, Co-Sponsorships, or Donations, and Naming Rights of Stillwater County (County) facilities, and items. The County has developed this policy to 1) provide opportunities for valuable public and private support to important County programs, facilities, services, and items, and 2) encourage partnerships between the County and other public and private entities to ensure actions and activities are consistent with and appropriate for the vision and mission of the County,” according to the resolution.
The policy specifically addresses restrictions, definitions and procedures and can be found on the county’s website.
Other business handled at the last two agenda meetings include the following:
CLAIMS EMAIL
Commissioners approved a total of 75 claims amounting to $802,742.70.
The three largest claims are as follows:
-Dick Anderson Construction: $530,556.70 for the new fairgrounds project
-Eco-Asset Holdings, LLC: $153,537.60 for purchase of 3,838.44 Stream Credits for Nye Road repair project.
-NorthWestern Energy: $12,172.88 for various county utility bills
EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION
Crystal Arnold was recognized for 10 years of service at the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Chip Kem accepted the honor for Arnold, explaining that she was fighting a cold.
“Thank you Crystal, for your years of service,” said Hamilton.
DEPARTMENT MONEY REPORTS
-The Clerk & Recorder’s Office reported $4,859.87 for the month of March.
-The Justice of the Peace reported $8,824.95 for the month of March.