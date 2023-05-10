The Custer Gallatin National Forest has received confirmation that it will get the entire amount of funding requested for widespread repair work needed due to the historic June 2022 flooding.

That amount totals $39.8 million. Transportation system repairs will account for more than $22.8 million and recreation-related facilitates, trails, trail bridges and watershed-related work will account for almost $17 million, according to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service.