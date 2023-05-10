The Custer Gallatin National Forest has received confirmation that it will get the entire amount of funding requested for widespread repair work needed due to the historic June 2022 flooding.
That amount totals $39.8 million. Transportation system repairs will account for more than $22.8 million and recreation-related facilitates, trails, trail bridges and watershed-related work will account for almost $17 million, according to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The Forest Service announced that the funding award was confirmed by the Federal Disaster Relief and the Federal Highways Administration, which oversees the Emergency Repair of Federally Owned Roads (ERFO program).
The flooding significantly changed areas of the landscape and the forest is prepared for a multi-year restoration effort.
Considerations influencing when projects are implemented include amount and type of available funding, scope and scale of repairs needed, contractor availability, and the relative importance of affected sites to people across the forest, according to the press release. For 2023, permanent repairs are expected for the following sites:
BEARTOOTH RANGER DISTRICT-East Rosebud Road (initially milepost 7.3) — completed in stages over the next 1-3 years (temporary access in 2023.)
-Lake Fork Road Bridge
-Westminster Spires Bridge
-Stillwater Trailhead Reconstruction
-Richel Lodge Bridge
-Main Fork Rock Creek Road repairs to Glacier Lake Trailhead (excluding new bridges)
-Lake Fork Trailhead Bridge
-Snow Creek Bridge
GARDINER AND YELLOWSTONE RANGER DISTRICT-Yankee Jim River Access and Joe Brown Trailhead (Gardiner)
-Mill Creek and West Fork Mill Creek
-Main Boulder Area Recreation Sites
HEBGEN LAKE RANGER DISTRICT-Grayling Creek Snowmobile Bridge
Additional temporary repairs are anticipated for West Fork of Rock Creek Bridge, West Rosebud Road, East Rosebud Road, Woodbine Campground Bridge, upper Parkside Bridge and Hellroaring Creek Bridge (Main Fork Rock Creek Road).
For planning purposes, campgrounds anticipated to be open 2023 summer season include the following:
OPEN
-M-K
-Limber Pine
-Greenough
-Parkside
-Basin
-Palisades
-Sage Creek
-Pine Grove
-Emerald Lake
PARTIALLY OPEN
-Sheridan and Rattin — reduced service, eastside bridge (county) has weight restrictions of 9 tons, eliminating some traffic like heavy RV’s and garbage service.
-Cascade — Opening dependent upon West Fork temporary bridge installation. No damage to campground.
-Jimmy Joe — partially open only — portion of road eroded into the creek.
UNKNOWN / WILL NOT BE OPEN
-East Rosebud — Dependent on temp road access. No damage to campground.
-Woodbine CG — Dependent on when repairs to Highway 419 are completed. No damage to campground. Repairs to Highway 419 are currently underway.
-Initial Creek CG — Dependent on when repairs to Highway 419 are completed. No damage to campground.
-Wicked Creek Bridge (Yellowstone)- currently out for bid, expected 2024.