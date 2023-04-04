You won’t have to look far to find fun Easter egg hunting activities for kids and even adults around Stillwater County. All of the following events take place this Saturday, April 8:
ABSAROKEE
•The Annual Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints’ Easter Egg Hunt & Breakfast will start at 9:30 a.m. at 13 Circle T Lane in Absarokee.
•The 8th Annual Absarokee Civic Club’s hunt will take place on Saturday, April 8, at the Absarokee High School practice field. This is geared for toddlers through 5th grade.
COLUMBUS
•The 8th Annual Columbus Easter Egg Hunt is held at the Heritage Park. The children’s event will include an appearance by the Easter Bunny and is broken down into four start times for four age groups:
-10 a.m.: 0-2 years
-10:15 a.m.: 3-5 years
-10:30 a.m.: 6-8 years
-10:45 a.m.: 9-11 years
To donate candy for more information, call (406)322-0222.
An Easter Eve Hunt for ages 12 to adult will be at the same location and start at 9 p.m. sharp!
•Ace Hardware is holding an Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Columbus store featuring an in-store egg hunt, coloring activity, a Traeger smoked ham and more.
PARK CITY
The Park City Fire Department’s annual Easter egg hunt will take at the Park City High School football field. The hunt starts at 10 a.m. sharp and will also include an appearance by the Easter Bunny. This event is geared for children ages 0 through 6th grade.
REED POINT
The Reed Point Easter Egg Hunt will take place at the high school at noon. It is sponsored by the Reed Point Community Club, the Reed Point Riders 4-H Club and the Sawyer Ott Memorial Foundation.