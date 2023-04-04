The Columbus Police Department, Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and the state livestock inspector responded to 284 calls for service during the seven days listed below. The following is a representation of some of those calls:
MONDAY — MARCH 27
•Multiple building checks were conducted around the county starting at 12:28 a.m.
•A traffic hazard occurred at 5:16 a.m. when a semi truck got stuck in the westbound driving lane of I-90 near Columbus. MHP, deputies and Columbus Fire Rescue (CFR) responded. The Montana Department of Transportation (DOT) was also advised that “lots of sand” was needed in the area.
•A 911 traffic hazard was reported at 6:56 p.m. involving two semis that spun out on the westbound bill of I-90. MHP, DOT and deputies were advised.
•At 7:06 a.m., a caller reported 3 to 6 inches of snow on the Rapelje Road that needed plowed.
•At 7:23 a.m., a wrecker driver on I-90 reported a car drove from the westbound lane to the eastbound lane. The driver of that vehicle called dispatch shortly after, reporting that he was facing west in the eastbound lane. MHP, deputies and a wrecker responded.
•There were also several slide-offs reported.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 11:19 a.m. involving a 75-year-old man in Riddles Cliff Road with a history of stroke who had become suddenly dizzy. The Absarokee Ambulance responded.
•A 911 disturbance-in-progress was reported at 12:19 p.m. in Reed Point when a woman called to say her husband had kicked her out of their car and she walked to Reed Point to call for a ride. Deputies responded and found an unoccupied car, but no one at the gas station. A car was found at mile marker 335 with a blown tire and also unoccupied.
•Deputies responded to a call in Park City one man “strobbing” another man to the point of it nearly causing a physical altercation. The man who reported the incident said if it continued, he was “going to ------- shoot him.” After being spoken to by a deputy, both men agreed it had escalated into something it shouldn’t have and apologized to each other.
•A convicted sexual offender reported to the sheriff’s office for address verification, as is required under state law.
•At 5:34 p.m., an I-90 motorist near Park City reported a “semi driver wielding a gun” in the direction of a F-150 pickup truck heading west. A second caller reported that the semi was brake-checking. Deputies responded and stopped the semi. The driver said he did not brandish a weapon but was pointing to his dash came to say “hey I’m recording you acting a fool.”
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 7:37 p.m. on Countryman Creek Road involving a man who was hit in the head when a cow went crazy in a chute.
TUESDAY — MARCH 28
•Multiple building checks were conducted around the county starting at 12:30 a.m.
•A motorist reported nearly being hit by a dump truck on Highway 78. A deputy and MHP were advised.
•A 911 HAZMAT incident occurred at 10:27 a.m. on First Street Northeast in Park City when a gas line was hit during the digging up of a tree and. The caller was told to evacuate the area while Park City Fire and MDU were called. MDU was on scene by 11:34 a.m.
•An Advanced Life Support (ALS) transport was requested by the Stillwater Billings Clinic at 11:27 a.m. CFR responded.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 12:14 p.m. on East Second Avenue in Columbus involving an elderly woman who fell and needed assistance getting back up. CFR responded.
•A deputy travelled to another county to retrieve a stolen gun.
WEDNESDAY — MARCH 29
•Multiple building checks were conducted around the county starting at 12:22 a.m.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 1:09 a.m. involving a 94-year-old woman in Columbus experiencing shortness of breath. CFR responded.
•A Columbus police officer requested dispatch created a call for service for a cold disturbance that happened the previous day at the Columbus Elementary School.
•A traffic stop conducted at 2:44 p.m. on East Pike Avenue in Columbus resulted in a the female driver being cited for a second offense of failure to carry insurance, possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•A deputy assisted Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) probation and parole officers with a residential visit.
THURSDAY — MARCH 30
•County-wide building checks began at 2:08 a.m.
•Suspicious activity was reported at 4:21 a.m. in Park City involving someone banging on the door of a home from the inside very loudly. Deputies responded.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 6:39 a.m. involving a 39-year-old woman in Absarokee who was experiencing chest and left arm pain. The Absarokee Ambulance and CFR were paged.
•A woman sought information from a deputy on protecting herself against an abuser.
•At 1:04 p.m., a medical emergency was reported by a nurse at a pulmonary office in Billings who requested an ambulance for a patient who lives in Columbus. CFR responded.
•A 911 disturbance-in-progress was reported at 1:54 p.m. in Park City and ended with a man being arrested and taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility for partner/family member assault.
•School and law enforcement officials were made aware of a possible threat.
•A 911 HAZMAT incident was reported at 9:07 p.m. at Montana Silversmiths involving a strong smell of propane gas and some “visible liquid on the ground.” It turned out to be a hydrogen tank being filled.
FRIDAY — MARCH 31
•Fraud was reported involving a scam phone call claiming a family member had won a prize and needed a check and two gift cards to redeem it. The victim had already sent the scammer a $5,000 check and two $500 gift cards, but a stop payment on the check to prevent it from being cashed. The resident was given contact information for the consumer protection agency and advised to keep an eye on credit scores to ensure no other accounts had been opened.
•A reported violation of an order of protection was called into dispatch at 2:45 p.m. City police handled the call.
•A 911 disturbance-in-progress was reported at 3:47 p.m. in Columbus involving a teenager trying to leave the family home in a car. City police responded.
•A 911 disturbance-in-progress was reported at 5:35 p.m. in Park City involving a “female being unruly with her sister.” Deputies were cancelled before arrival.
•Suspicious activity was reported at 9:45 p.m. in Columbus by a resident who said a small car with Texas license plates had gotten “stuck off the road before exiting and going into Columbus.” The reporting party said the man driving was “drunk” and the woman in the passenger seat was “cracked out.” The couple claimed to be in the area looking for houses to buy, but seemed “very out of place.”
SATURDAY –APRIL 1
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 1:23 a.m. on West Third Street North in Columbus when a man collapsed and stopped breathing. His wife performed CPR until first responders arrived. The man was taken to the Stillwater Billings Clinic. At 2:13 a.m., a coroner was summoned to the hospital.
•A city police officer advised dispatch that he would be with a juvenile who was performing community service work at Meadowlark Assisted Living.
•A theft was reported at 11:01 a.m. when a man found the wheels off a car being stored at a unit in Park City gone. A deputy responded.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 2:41 p.m. on I-90 involving a 24-year-old man who was disoriented and experiencing tingling in his hands. Deputies and CFR responded and transported him to a hospital.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 3:02 p.m. on East Pike Avenue involving a diabetic man in his 70s who had fallen and was feeling sick. CFR responded.
•Cold criminal trespass was reported on property on Wheat Basin Road in Molt. The landowner had proof of a lock being cut.
•A 911 call came into dispatch at 4:43 p.m. regarding a pickup truck that backed into another vehicle and caused damage, then left the scene. Deputies responded, found the headed east on I-90 and cited the driver for failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.
•A 911 medical emergency was reported at 6:34 p.m. involving a woman in Absarokee who was unable to “fully wake up.” The Absarokee Ambulance responded.
•A 911 medical emergency was reported at 9:32 p.m. by a man in Columbus who said he was having severe chest pain that was getting progressively worse. CFR responded.
SUNDAY — APRIL 2
•Building checks around the county began at 1:49 a.m.
•A 911 rollover crash was reported at 8:48 a.m. on Joliet Road. City police, deputies, CFR and a wrecker responded. No injuries were reported.
•A 911 2-car crash was reported at 9:33 a.m. at the intersection of West Rosebud Road and Nye Road. Four people were injured, brining the Absarokee Ambulance and CFR to the scene. MHP, deputies, Absarokee Fire and at least one wrecker also responded.
•A deputy responded to Trewin School Road on a report about four dogs getting onto the property of two neighboring properties. The deputy noted that two of the dogs were “slightly aggressive” and one did bite at her pant legs/ankles.
•A 911 medical emergency was reported at 11:45 a.m. on East Pike Avenue involving a man who had fallen and was ill and needed to be taken to the hospital. CFR responded.
•At 2:15 p.m., a 911 caller reported two people drinking at the I-90 eastbound rest area and then later pass him at more than 100 mph headed west. Deputies were advised.
•A 911 disturbance-in-progress was reported at 2:38 p.m. involving a domestic dispute on South Weast Avenue in Absarokee. Deputies responded and determined it was a verbal altercation.
•A 911 cold assault was reported at 5:13 p.m. involving possible child abuse.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred on East Eighth Avenue North in Columbus involving a man who was having shortness of breath and tightness in his chest. CFR responded.
•An ALS transport was requested by the Stillwater Billings Clinic at 10:49 p.m. CFR responded.
•An I-90 motorist was cited for traveling 104 mph in an 80 mph zone on I-90 at 5:34 p.m.
•During the previous 7 days, at least 51 motorists were cited or warned for various infractions including careless driving, failure to maintain a driving lane, a second offense of driving with a suspended license, failure to yield, speeding and stop sign violations.