The Columbus Police Department, Stillwater County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol and the state livestock inspector responded to 267 calls for service during the seven days listed below. The following is a representation of some of those calls:
MONDAY – APRIL 3
•Building checks around the county began at 12:18 a.m. and ended at 11:42 p.m.
•A 911 medical emergency at 4:13 a.m. in Columbus ended with a man being taken to a Billings hospital by ambulance for a mental health evaluation.
•A man was cited with theft for reportedly stealing two cans of beer from a Columbus store at 8:33 a.m. The man was also given a “no trespass” notice preventing him from going back into the business.
•A parent requested to speak with a deputy regarding some possible harassment taking place regarding “teenage driving at the school.”
•Fishtail Family Fun Days organizers contacted the sheriff’s office to coordinate a partial street closure and other information for the upcoming annual event.
•At 10:12 a.m., a Russian semi truck driver whose truck was broken down was reportedly asking people at the I-90 rest area for a ride to Billings. A Montana Department of Transportation (DOT) worker told the driver to get a ride with the tow truck that was en route and to stop asking people for a ride “as it could freak people out.” Deputies responded.
•Justice Court reported to dispatch that a man had been released from jail and made contact with his wife, despite a court order prohibiting him from having any contact with her.
•At 3:57 p.m., a citizen reported a trailer with two snowmobiles on it and no other vehicle around was at Fireman’s Point. A deputy responded and found the trailer had a flat tire.
•A parent concerned for the welfare of children at an upcoming visit with the other parent asked to speak with an officer about options.
•A disturbance-in-progress was reported at 9:08 p.m. in Columbus involving a woman in a truck yelling and a man outside the truck. City police and deputies responded and separated the parties.
•A medical emergency occurred at 9:46 p.m. when an Advanced Life Support (ALS) transport was requested by the Stillwater Billings Clinic. Columbus Fire Rescue (CFR) responded.
TUESDAY – APRIL 4
•At 6:55 a.m., a Park City resident called dispatch to ask if anyone had found two goats that she was missing.
•A 911 rollover crash occurred at 6:59 a.m. in the westbound lane of I-90 near Columbus in which a white Trailblazer landed in the middle of the road. One person involved reported head pain. MHP, deputies, CFR and a wrecker responded.
•At 7:08 a.m., CFR reported it was conducted a “long distance transport” from Scobey to a Billings hospital.
•At 7:16 a.m., the Sibanye-Stillwater mine dispatch at Nye reported a mine contractor had slide off Nye Road and was high-centered. MHP and a wrecker responded.
•A 911 slide-off was reported at 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lane of I-90 near Columbus. A deputy and a wrecker responded.
•At 8:31 a.m., a 911 caller reported a motorcycle carrying two people was struck by a car on I-90 near Park City. Both people were conscious and breathing, but one was beginning to lose consciousness. This turned out to be in Yellowstone County. At 8:56 a.m., Laurel police requested an ambulance.
•At 8:58 a.m., deputies and MHP responded to a report of a woman slumped over at the wheel of a car on Molt Road. The reporting party was able to awaken the woman, who had run out of fuel.
•A disturbance-in-progress at 11:30 a.m. sent deputies to a home on South Clark Street in Park City and ended with a house being searched and one person being warned that she would be charged with obstructing if a second person was located.
•An order of protection violation was reported at 1:10 p.m. involving a man who has reportedly been texting a woman from the time he was released from jail. Deputies are investigating. Deputies served the order of protection on the man and explained what it means. At 5 p.m., the same man was at the victim’s house, “banging on the door asking for money.” Deputies responded and took the man to a crisis center in Billings.
•A cold trespass in Columbus was reported in which photos of footprints were taken. City police are investigating.
•A 911 medical emergency was reported at 11:32 p.m. by a Columbus man who said a woman in her 50s had blood coming out of her mouth, was unconscious and was barely breathing. City police and CFR responded. HelpFlight was requested but was unable to launch. A search of the house yielded no signs of a struggle. Due to findings at a hospital, this matter is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY – APRIL 5
•A medical emergency was reported at 1:03 a.m. involving CFR transporting someone from Stillwater Billings Clinic to a Billings hospital.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 1:10 a.m. in the Columbus area involving a 37-year-old man who was bleeding. He was taken to Stillwater Billings Clinic by ambulance. At 2:32 a.m., the clinic requested law enforcement respond as the man was “being less than cooperative.” A city police officer took the man back to his home.
•Building checks began at 4:51 a.m.
•At 7:21 a.m., a woman in Columbus reported that she was hit by a car as she was trying to get out of the vehicle. The woman said she was not injured, just scared. City police are investigating.
•A Stihl chainsaw, a cordless saw, an impact driver, an osculating saw, a drill, welder and car, welding gloves, a welding helmet and magnets were reported stolen from South Park City Road.
•At 9:01 a.m., two burglary suspects arrested in Park City.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 9:33 a.m. on Rosebud Road in Absarokee involving an elderly man with a severely infected finger and low oxygen. The Absarokee Ambulance responded.
•A sexually violent predator reported to the sheriff’s office for address verification purposes, as is required by state law.
•A business money bag was reported either stolen or lost in the Columbus area.
•A medical emergency was reported at 3:17 p.m. involving an elderly man on Nye Road who was having trouble breathing. The Absarokee Ambulance responded.
•A traffic stop at 5:52 p.m. on the corner of North Pratten Street in Columbus ended with the discovery of marijuana, a pipe and vape pens. The driver was a juvenile and a search of the car was approved by the father. The juvenile was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.
THURSDAY – APRIL 6
•Suspicious activity was reported on Stillwater Loop Road at 2:06 p.m.
•Fraud was reported in the Park City area involving a livestock sale and money being redirected to another state. A deputy spoke with the reporting party and referred him to the consumer protection agency.
•Suspicious activity was reported at the Park City High School involving a minor being in possession of tobacco or a vaping product.
•A medical emergency occurred at 9:56 p.m. in Park City involving a 58-year-old man with a 103.8-degree temperature, a blood pressure of 208/118 and who was having a hard time catching his breath. The Park City ambulance responded and transported the man to a Billings hospital.
FRIDAY – APRIL 7
•A man called dispatch trying to get in touch with Alternatives Inc. regarding “issues” with his remote breath test.
•A 911 disturbance-in-progress was reported at 10:31 a.m. on Allen Creek Lane in Park City involving an autistic person who was becoming “increasingly violent, beating the garage and vehicles” with a shovel. Deputies and CFR responded.
•At 2 p.m., an eastbound I-90 motorist near Reed Point reported being passed by three vehicles traveling together and speeding. Deputies responded, located the three speeding cars but could do nothing as the three were no longer speeding.
•A cold criminal mischief was reported at 3:01 p.m. involving a car windshield being broken at Granite Peak Park by some kids “messing around with a ball.”
•At 4:45 p.m., a 4-door passenger car was driving on Huntley Butte Road “throwing out Coors Lights cans.” The vehicle was stopped on South Pratten Street in Columbus at which time one juvenile was cited with underage possession of alcohol after a breath alcohol test showed a .044 reading. He was released to a parent. The driver was an adult and refused testing. He was cited with DUI.
•At 8:22 p.m., two teenage girls who were riding bicycles without reflectors were followed home to Sheep Dip Road by a city officer to make sure they made it there safely.
•A car versus power pole crash occurred at 9:53 p.m. on South Pratten Street in Columbus. City police (who were delayed by a train), MHP and CFR responded. A breath alcohol content test showed the driver with a .187 reading. After being cleared by medical crews, the driver was cited with DUI and released to his mother. NorthWestern Energy was called to the scene due to the damaged power pole.
SATURDAY –APRIL 8
•At 12:14 a.m., a westbound I-90 driver was cited for traveling 97 mph in an 80 mph zone.
•Building checks began at 12:32 a.m.
•A traffic stop made at 1:42 a.m. on South Pratten Street and Clough Avenue ended with a driver being cited for DUI after a breath alcohol test showed a reading of .138. A second test was given due to the driver having put “a chew” in his mouth. The second test showed a breath alcohol reading of .09.
•Cars parked at the bottom of Pine crest Road were reportedly broken into.
•A citizen found and turned in a ring found at Heritage Park.
•At 11:65 a.m., Stillwater County DES (Disaster and Emergency Services) requested that deputies check bridges and river areas for flooding due to the National Weather Service expecting flooding to begin.
•A 911 theft call came into dispatch at 3:07 p.m. involving a pump well that was missing from Wheat Basin Road.
•An eastbound I-90 motorist was cited for speeding after being clocked traveling 101 mph in an 80 mph zone. The driver was also cited for failure to have proof of insurance, expired registration and failing to register the vehicle in Montana.
SUNDAY – APRIL 9
•Building checks began at 5 a.m.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 5:15 a.m. involving a woman on Countryman Creek Road who passed out. The woman had been sick with the flu. CFR responded.
•An I-90 motorist was cited for driving 102 mph in an 80 mph zone and driving without a license.
•An ALS transport was requested by the Stillwater Billings Clinic at 9 a.m. CFR responded.
•The coroner was summoned to Palomino Trail in Columbus at 10 a.m. when an 85-year-old woman was discovered to have passed away. Deputies also responded.
•At 4:39 p.m., the coroner was advised by a Billings hospital that a patient from Columbus was now deceased and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office was coordinating transport to the medical examiner’s office.
•A 911 disturbance-in-progress involving someone saying she “was going to get the guns” was reported at 5:40 p.m. in the Nye area. One female was “very agitated and yelling” and “charged” a deputy, who pushed her away, causing her to fall and hit her head. EMS was called to the scene to check the female. The female was then taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility for misdemeanor partner/family member assault.
•During the previous 7 days, at least 56 motorists were cited or warned for various infractions including DUI involving an accident, DUI, impeding the flow of traffic, registration issues, speeding, driving with an obstructed license plate and stop sign violations.