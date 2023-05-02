A 13-year-old girl denied a partner/family member assault charge in Youth Court last week.
The charge stems from an incident in which a sibling was assaulted. The girl was initially placed in a juvenile detention facility, but is back at home now.
However, Stillwater County Attorney Nancy Rohde told Youth Court Judge Matt Wald she has some concerns that could potentially result in new charges.
Wald addressed those potential problems directly with the girl.
“In case you didn’t get it the first time, this is no joke,” Youth Court Judge Matt Wald told the girl last week.
Stillwater County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the family home on April 10, in response to a call of a partner/family member assault in-progress involving the girl allegedly putting a sibling in a chokehold and then punching her in the face, according to court documents.
The juveniles’ mother told deputies this had been an ongoing problem that was “escalating” with the older girl’s behavior. On this day, problems began when the sibling caught her sister taking some belongings and confronted her about that, according to court documents.
The older girl’s response was to grab the sister’s hair with one hand and push her into her forearm with the other, creating a chokehold,” according to court documents. The younger sister was then let go and the older girl punched her in the face, causing pain and breaking her glasses, according to court documents.