An 18-year-old man has been given a chance to clear his record of a felony burglary charge — but a judge is making him earn it.
Giovanni Jason Fish appeared via video from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility last Thursday before 22nd Judicial District Judge Matt Wald to be sentenced for breaking into the New Atlas Bar in Columbus.
Wald accepted a joint recommendation from prosecutors and a defense attorney for a 6-year deferred sentence and $7,500 in restitution. To keep that deferred sentence, Fish must complete a program at Pine Hills followed by placement at a pre-release center in Great Falls. Fish must also follow 29 court-imposed conditions. A failure to do any of the above could result in Fish facing 20 years incarceration. And Judge Wald made sure the young man knew the gravity of the situation.
“I will not forget this case. I will not forget what you asked me to do,” Wald said to Fish. “You have no right, at all, to take something from someone.”
Fish said that he understood and apologized to the owners of the New Atlas “for what I did to their bar.”
Wald said the sentence took into account the Fish’s age, rehabilitation options, provided for accountability and structure, gives Fish the chance to be free of a felony conviction and gives the court options if problems arise.
THE CASEAccording to court documents, on July 25, 2022 at 7:35 a.m., Columbus Police Chief Gary Timm responded to the New Atlas Bar in Columbus on a report of a broken window.
Also broken was the window of the bar’s front office. Inside that office was a safe that had been accessed. However, money had been taken from other areas of the office. Also broken was a window at the back of the bar. Nothing else appeared to have been taken.
Surveillance camera footage showed that at 3:27 a.m., a man wearing a light-colored hoodie, “Hey Dude” shoes, teal socks and black Under Amour shorts entered the bar by smashing the window next to the front door using a large metal object, according to court documents.
“As the male rifled through drawers in the bar area, he was careful to keep his hands in his sleeves or to wipe down any prints after touching draws,” according to court documents. He was also seen picking up a wallet next to the cash register, opening it and removing a card. The wallet was returned to the owner with the help of the Bozeman Police Department.
Chief Timm reviewed video footage from other businesses — including the Montana Highway Patrol office — and saw a dark colored pickup truck with its headlights on in the area at the time of the burglary, according to court documents.
While reviewing footage at the Columbus Town Pump, Chief Timm saw a man in the store wearing the same clothing as the person in the bar surveillance footage was wearing, with the exception of the hoodie.
That person paid for a soda and two Danish rolls with a $20 bill that pulled from a “large wad” of money in his pocket, according to court documents. Footage also showed that man arrived in a darker colored pickup truck with a stripe down the side.
Timm took a photo of that footage on his phone and shared it with law enforcement and school officials.
That evening, the owner of the Atlas contacted Chief Timm to tell him the suspected had been identified through the school. Authorities learned that Fish was on juvenile probation in Musselshell County and that his mother had kicked him out of the house months earlier for “not making the best decisions,” according to court documents.
On July 28, 2022, a youth probation officer from Musselshell County advised Chief Timm that Fish had been arrested in Yellowstone County in a stolen pickup truck that matched the description of the one scene in surveillance footage in Columbus.
Fish admitted to having been in Columbus and in a stolen truck. When told he had been indentified as the suspect in the bar burglary, he “became quiet and looked at the ground and then chose to end the interview,” according to court documents.
The stolen truck was returned to its owner after it was found wrecked, full of trash and had the appearance as if someone had been living in it, according to court documents.