Nineteen Stillwater County nonprofit groups will be featured May 1 through May 5 during the eighth annual ColumbusMTGives event.

Facilitated through the Columbus Community Foundation (which is also a participant), donations will be accepted from Monday, May 1, at 12 a.m. through Friday, May 5, 11:59 p.m. Donations can be made online www.ColumbusMTGives.org. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 462 in Columbus, dropped off at First Interstate Bank or the Stillwater County Extension Office or brought to a Community Block Party celebration that will cap the week on May 5 with a family-fun block party at the Palladium Draughthaus on Pike Avenue.