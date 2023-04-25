Nineteen Stillwater County nonprofit groups will be featured May 1 through May 5 during the eighth annual ColumbusMTGives event.
Facilitated through the Columbus Community Foundation (which is also a participant), donations will be accepted from Monday, May 1, at 12 a.m. through Friday, May 5, 11:59 p.m. Donations can be made online www.ColumbusMTGives.org. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 462 in Columbus, dropped off at First Interstate Bank or the Stillwater County Extension Office or brought to a Community Block Party celebration that will cap the week on May 5 with a family-fun block party at the Palladium Draughthaus on Pike Avenue.
A match pool of $22,250 has already been established this year is being made possible by 14 local companies including Stillwater Wind, Columbus IGA Plus, Montana Family Pharmacies, Montana Community Foundation, Yellowstone Bank, Sibanye-Stillwater, Montana Silversmiths, NorthWestern Energy, First Interstate Bank, Farmers Insurance/Bryan Hess, Beartooth Electric, Beartooth Ford, Vincent Davey Law Firm and the Davey Farms Partnership.
The match donations are distributed to the non-profits on a percentage basis. If the organization raised 10 percent of total donations, it will receive 10 percent of the match pool.
At Friday’s block party will be the Hangry Hero, Opa Grill and Subzero Ice Cream serving dinner. A donation will get you in the doors, which will also come with a food ticket. Food and drink will be available with all proceeds going to the participating non-profits. All the nonprofits will also take part in the Community Block Party.
CCF/MTGIVES HISTORY
Since 2016, MTGives has raised more than $570,000 in donations for 20 different non-profit groups for projects including camp scholarships for kids, Christmas gifts for the elderly and trails in Columbus, to name a few. Last year alone brought in $121,542 for 19 local nonprofits.
The following is a listing of all 19 participants and a bit about them:
BEARTOOTH HUMANE ALLIANCE
(beartoothhumane.org)
Beartooth Humane Alliance assists people and animals of Carbon and Stillwater counties, by helping companion animals in need, promoting responsible animal care through education, providing solutions to dog and cat overpopulation, and serving as an animal welfare resource.
COLUMBUS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
(columbuscommunityfoundation.org)
The Columbus Community Foundation was born out of “Horizons,” a poverty reduction program in Columbus. Its founders were driven to create a permanent source of funding for our community to serve the changing needs now, and into the future. The volunteer board of directors are stewards of the generous donations that provide grants back into the community, enhancing the missions of the many nonprofits working to enhance Columbus for our youth, our seniors, our neighbors and our families.
COLUMBUS FIRE RESCUE ASSOCIATION
(www.columbusfirerescue.com)
The Columbus Fire Rescue Association is specifically structured to support the needs it services beyond what taxpayer money provides. With the ability to staff 24/7, CFR responds to calls within three minutes and serves approximately 6,000 permanent residents. Money from ColumbusMTGives will go towards maintaining the high standard of service.
COLUMBUS MENTAL HEALTH CENTER
(mhcbillings.org)
The Region III Mental Health Center is dedicated to the establishment, development and maintenance of high quality mental health and chemical dependency care in South Central Montana.
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
This organization strives to “provide services needed by area residents to assist them to remain in their homes and lead healthier lives; and to promote sociability and mutual helpfulness” in Columbus and Stillwater County. It provides meals Monday through Friday at its facility and volunteers make the Meals-on-Wheels program possible. Bingo, music, holiday dinners and birthday dinners are also offered.
COMPASS MENTAL HEALTH
Compass Mental Health Foundation is a brand new nonprofit organization serving our area, but they are not new to the field or our community. CMHF is working to bring case management back into our community and meeting the needs of those who can’t find adequate help in our neighborhood.
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS OF STILLWATER VALLEY
The group’s primary purpose is to assist families in the positive resolution of the grief experienced upon the death of a child and to support their efforts to achieve physical and emotional health. The secondary purpose is to help those in their community, including family, friends, employers, and co-workers to be supportive.
DOMESTIC & SEXUAL VIOLENCE SERVICES
(dsvsmontana.org)
DSVS provides a range of support services for people impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault including shelter, meals, financial help and assistance navigating the legal system. The Power Up, Speak Out! prevention program is teaching violence prevention in middle schools in Stillwater and Carbon counties. DSVS is based in Red Lodge, but has an office is Stillwater County and combined, the two serve between 175 to 200 people every year. The money raised in this event will be spent in Stillwater County.
GRANITE PEAK LITTLE LEAGUE
Granite Peak provides area youth ages 4-16 a place and a team for baseball and softball. GPLL served 176 kids last year, providing a place to play games and practice locally, and also a league to play our surrounding neighborhood communities.
KID’S CLUB
(columbuskidsclub.org)
Kid’s Club Child Care Center has been providing child care and preschool services for 22 years. As a nonprofit daycare center, they strive to provide quality child care while offering the flexibility of weekly scheduling and multiple billing options, to fit the needs of our diverse community.
Being a licensed daycare center, Kid’s Club is able to employ a staff of 12-15 employees who each receive mandatory state approved annual training, CPR & First Aid Certification and Safe Sleep certification.
KRUIZIN’ 4 SENIORS
(kruizin4seniors.org)
This group’s mission statement is “to give back and brighten the lives of elderly in Absarokee, Columbus, Dean, Fishtail and Nye by fulfilling wishes, primarily at Christmas, but also throughout the rest of the year.”
Kruizin’ 4 Seniors supports area senior citizen centers and promotes community awareness in hope that others will take the lead and be empowered to remember the elderly.
MUSEUM OF THE BEARTOOTHS
(Museumofthebeartooths.com)
The mission of the Stillwater Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the rich history, art and culture of the Stillwater County area, through the Museum of the Beartooths.
PROJECT HOPE
Project Hope is a 501c3 nonprofit organization founded in 2000 as a food bank and thrift store with the mission of “sowing seeds of hope” in Stillwater County.
This group helps county residents in need to meet their basic needs of food and clothing, and also provide emergency financial assistance and other outreach.
STILLWATER COUNTY 4-H
(stillwater.msuextension.org)
The 4-H and Youth Development program consists of school enrichment programs and youth-related community boards and events. 4-H in Stillwater County has approximately 200 youth members and 62 volunteer leaders in 12 organized clubs.
There is a wide variety of projects available to members.
SPECIAL K RANCH
(specialkranch.org)
This organization provides family-oriented Christian homes on a working ranch for adults who have developmental disabilities. Its vision statement is “to nurture the human and spiritual potential of people who have learning disabilities through respectful relationships, living and working in an interdependent community, raising their self-esteem and making them valued citizens.”
STILLWATER COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION
(stillwaterbillingsclinic.com)
This small, critical access hospital located in Columbus offers “focused, quality healthcare” ranging from ER, clinic, same day care, physical therapy and specialized care from visiting physicians.
Money from this event will be put in the clinic’s foundation account to be used for future services, renovations and purchases.
STILLWATER VALLEY WATERSHED COUNCIL
(stillwatervalley watershed.com)
The Stillwater Valley Watershed Council provides an open forum in which all interested parties may work in a collaborative effort to sustain the rural quality of life and protect and enhance the natural resources. It seeks to understand all points of view, come to a common goal and work for practical solutions.
STILLWATER WRESTLING CLUB
“Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.”
Stillwater Wrestling Club is a nonprofit organization through the AAU that promotes wrestling for the youth of Stillwater County.
STILLWATER YOUTH CENTER
(stillwateryouthcenter.com)
The Stillwater Youth Center is a Christian organization serving 3rd grade through senior high youth. Youth directors and volunteer mentors provide programming and supervision. The Center is a place for youth to socialize, recreate and study in a supportive Christian atmosphere.