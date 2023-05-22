Three Columbus High School students are among those recently awarded the prestigious Montana University System Honor Scholarship.
Sean Culbertson, Tessa Rager and MaKenzie Sheils were recently named recipients of the scholarship in a press release from the Montana University System’s State Scholarship coordinator.
The MUS Honor Scholarship is a renewable scholarship from the Montana Board of Regents that waives undergraduate tuition for up to eight semesters at any campus of the Montana University System or Dawson, Flathead Valley or Miles community colleges. The scholarship’s average value is $20,000. It is the most prestigious scholarship offered centrally by the Montana University System.
Students offered this scholarship must be graduates of an accredited Montana high school with a minimum grade point average of 3.4 at the end of their seventh semester in high school, take either the ACT or SAT standardized test, meet college core requirements, and attend an eligible Montana campus.
“These scholarships are for Montana’s best and brightest and we are honored to be able to provide them,” said Clayton Christian, Commissioner of Higher Education. “We look forward to these students choosing the Montana institution of their choice and getting a great education right here in the state.”
A total of 230 scholarships were awarded statewide, according to the press release.
