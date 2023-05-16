A 4-time convicted felon has been sent back to state custody after admitting to a new crime.
Billy Shiell, 45, appeared before 22nd Judicial District Judge Matt Wald last week in Columbus after pleading guilty to one felony count of possession of dangerous drugs stemming from methamphetamine found during a traffic stop on I-90 in May 2022.
Judge Wald accepted a joint sentencing recommendation of 5 years to the Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) with all but two years suspended, along with $1,085 in fines and fees, 32 court-imposed probation conditions and a recommendation that he be placed at a treatment facility.
Under the terms of a plea agreement, misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license were suspended.
Shiell told Judge Wald that he wanted to get treatment and be sent to a pre-release center. Judge Wald said that the desire get treatment was commendable, but also noted the multiple violations Shiell had during the course of the case.
Wald said the sentence provides for treatment, accountability and structure and while taking into account Shiell's history of non-compliance with pre-trial rules.
HISTORY
In June 2012, Shiell received a suspended sentence for pawning more than $1,000 in property that he took from the father of a former co-worker. Two days later, he was in court again, charged with two new crimes and a felony probation violation stemming from an incident at his Columbus home at which time police found him intoxicated. Authorities had been working with Shiell to keep him from being incarcerated due to his medical condition.
According to DOC, Shiel's previous criminal record includes felony convictions for theft, burglary and criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Yellowstone County and felony theft in Stillwater County.
THE CASE
On May 6, 2022, a MHP trooper on patrol saw a 2005 white Dodge Grand Caravan on the east side of the road that appeared to have been in a crash, according to court documents. The headlights were on but only one was operable. The other headlight was smashed.
The trooper approached the passenger side and identified two men, one of who was Shiell, the driver. Shiell could not produce a driver’s license and said he was borrowing the van from a friend. The trooper noted open marijuana containers, a pill bottle near the center console, a torch and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
The trooper asked Shiell to come sit in his patrol car with him, which he did. Shiell provided a false name, which was run through the law enforcement data system with no return, according to court documents. The trooper asked Shiell again for his name and Shiell provided the same false name as before, but this time, gave a different date of birth.
A second trooper arrived on scene and when Shiell was asked to provide his name again, he “broke down and said he had arrest warrants,” according to court documents. Shiell provided his real name, which brought up $20,000 in arrest warrants. Shiell was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Shiell signed a consent form to all the troopers to search the van and his belongings. That search yielded a pipe, a torch, suspected methamphetamine and a zipper case with burglary tools inside Shiell’s computer case.