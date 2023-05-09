In 2002, Absarokee schools built the first greenhouse, only to follow with a second one shortly after. Since 2012, the greenhouses have been dismantled and relocated to the high school in which they currently reside.
The greenhouse has served beneficial to both community members as well as students that are Stillwater Valley FFA members.
“Being able to plant and work in a greenhouse teaches many kids important lessons in responsibility, patience, and hard work,” wrote Abby Jeffery in student news article.
All work in the greenhouse is done primarily by FFA students with help of school staff including Katrina Feddes and Robert Yates, and community volunteers.
Absarokee schools offer students entire periods in which students have the opportunity to plant and tend to the greenhouse year round. The greenhouses serve as a way for the students to take a break from their stressful school and sports schedules in an educational environment.
The greenhouse also provides a great amount of income for the hard-working students in the FFA chapter, allowing them the funding to go on trips that further expand their knowledge of “all things related to agriculture.”
The students would like to thank the Absarokee community members for supporting them over the years and hope to see lots of people stop by as the greenhouse becomes open to the public on May 11, 2023. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the school week and the students and staff hope to see people take a look at all of their hard work and time that went into this project to make the greenhouses the best they can be.