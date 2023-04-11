Apples vs Donuts

Stillwater County Undersheriff Randy Smith is covered well by an Absarokee Apple team member at last year’s event.

If you want to spend a couple of hours being seriously entertained for a great cause, Absarokee is where you need to be this Friday at 6 p.m. for the second annual Apples Versus Donuts Basketball fundraiser game.

The fundraiser features a team of Absarokee teachers — the Apples — and a team of local law enforcement officers — the Donuts — who battle it out for the win. Students serve as coaches and referees.