If you want to spend a couple of hours being seriously entertained for a great cause, Absarokee is where you need to be this Friday at 6 p.m. for the second annual Apples Versus Donuts Basketball fundraiser game.
The fundraiser features a team of Absarokee teachers — the Apples — and a team of local law enforcement officers — the Donuts — who battle it out for the win. Students serve as coaches and referees.
If last year was any indication of the fun-factor, this is an event you don’t want to miss.
In addition to raising enough to fund a $500 scholarship, the competition level was epic.
The Donuts won that inaugural game, 52 to 49 — or somewhere in that vicinity. Three technical fouls were issued to the Donuts.
The scholarship recipient will be announced at this Friday’s game, said Nicki Reissig, an Absarokee teacher and wife of a Stillwater County Sheriff’s deputy.
Serving as refs for the game will be AHS graduates Dylan Young and Colton Young. Blake Haug will again provide his play-by-play calling.
The Apples roster this year includes Reissig, Beth Pelton, Cameron Barber, Steve Nummerdor, Tori Lewis, Amy Jeffery, Racheal Barthelmess, Matt Mullen and Brian Young.
The Donuts' roster includes Stillwater County Sheriff's Deputies Toby Reissig, Daylon Richard, Cactus Anderson, Dan Palmer, Undersheriff Randy Smith, Montana Highway Patrol troopers Wyatt Duncan, Ethan Yordslip and Jon Church and Billings Police Officer Mo Richardson, who lives in Absarokee.