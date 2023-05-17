A fatal accident involving a stolen car out of Sweet Grass County, a 20-year-old Billings man and an attempted traffic stop on Highway 78 late last week remains under investigation by multiple agencies.
The incident occurred Thursday, May 11, on Highway 78. The deceased driver of the vehicle involved has been identified as Brayden Hammill.
The incident is under the investigation of the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Montana Highway Patrol and the Park County Coroner’s Office. Stillwater County Sheriff Chip Kem requested that DCI conduct the main investigation because a sheriff’s deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop at the time of the accident and per policy, law enforcement agencies do not investigate themselves when a death is involved.
According to Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office dispatch records and a press release, at 11:10 p.m., dispatch received a report of vehicle that had been stolen from Sweet Grass County and was seen headed toward Stillwater County.
At 11:25 p.m., a deputy located the stolen vehicle near the Jeffrey’s Landing Fishing Access off Highway 78 and followed it for several miles until he was close enough to activate his top lights and make a traffic stop.
The stolen vehicle did not immediately pull over, traveling at 90 mph at times, and ran off the road near the fishing access, rolling and ejecting the driver. Columbus Fire Rescue responded and requested HelpFlight be put on standby, but cancelled that request shortly after midnight when it was determined that Hammill had died at the scene, according to dispatch records. The Stillwater County coroner was summoned to the scene. The Park County Coroner was notified as well, as he handles fatal crashes involving law enforcement under a coroner’s investigation.