BPA students

From left: Jetta Briggs, Charles Fairbank (on top), Payne Brower and Elias Vesbach. Courtesy photo

Four Columbus High School students recently returned from the National Business Professionals of America (BPA) Leadership Conference in California, having competed well against 479 other Montana students.

•Jetta Briggs placed 8th in Meeting & Event Planning Concepts and 30th in Management, Marketing & Human Resources Concepts.