Four Columbus High School students recently returned from the National Business Professionals of America (BPA) Leadership Conference in California, having competed well against 479 other Montana students.
•Jetta Briggs placed 8th in Meeting & Event Planning Concepts and 30th in Management, Marketing & Human Resources Concepts.
•Payne Brower placed 10th (for the second year) in Financial Math & Analysis Concepts and 14th in Personal Financial Management.
•Elias Vesbach placed 25th in Personal Financial Management.
Also competiting was Charles Fairbank.
“The students did a fantastic job at nationals. It’s such a huge accomplishment to make it to nationals and Columbus should be honored to have such fine individuals represent us. Again, thank you to the community for the generous donations that help support such a great organization for the students,” said CHS Business Teacher Nichole Brower.
ABOUT THE CONFERENCEHeld in Anaheim, Calif., on April 25-30, the conference drew a total of
6,503 individuals from 23 state associations and three international countries, according to a press release from the Montana BPA chapter. Montana’s delegation represented 62 secondary chapters, 11 middle level chapters and one collegiate chapter. A total Montana Association representation of 479 attendees (54 ML students, 320 Secondary students, two collegiate students, 10 ML advisors, 57 secondary advisors, one collegiate advisor and 35 guests).
BPA is the leading career and technical student organization for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology, health administration and other related career fields. Students and advisors were also provided the opportunity to receive national certification through Certiport and/or Precision Exams, according to the press release.