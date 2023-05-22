The SCN contacted Stillwater schools regarding teachers and other staff who were closing out careers at the close this current school year. The following schools responded:
ABSAROKEERetiring superintendent Meredith Feddes has been with Absarokee schools for nine years of her 27 years in education. During her time, she served as an elementary principal and superintendent. “I have learned a great deal in the last four years[as superintendent],” Meredith stated. “I have found there are wonderful people in every community, while there are those who thrive on causing chaos and challenges for others as well. The students are the heartbeat of every school and if you aren’t concerned with them and the greater good of the district you are in the wrong profession. Students are the future and we need to give them every opportunity to succeed and find their passions. College is a path for some, while trade or work is a path for others. Success comes when you find peace and happiness in your own way,” she continued.
Feddes’s future plans include returning to White Sulphur Schools and continuing to work on students’ educational opportunities. She also has plans to continue running AEI applicators with her husband and family in Absarokee.
COLUMBUSChris Kapor has spent 23 of 32 years teaching at Columbus schools. During his time, he served as director of the Tri-county band three times, with numerous groups and individuals receiving superior ratings at District and State Music Festivals, taught high school band, drum line, rock band, choir, 6th band, and 7th and 8th grade band.
Kapor has also helped as a pre-Algebra teacher for freshman students struggling with math. Kapor admits that coming from two small communities to this one, he knew that he had big shoes to fill.
“It made me step up as a musician and teacher,” he said.
Columbus Schools note that his sense of humor and dedication to teaching will be severely missed. Kapor will be leaving his position as a teacher to take some time off and possibly work in a music store later on.
“I want to thank the Columbus community, they’ve been nothing but supportive over the years, it’s what made me stay so long,” Kapor said.
REED POINT Jeanie Shellenberger
Shellenberger worked at Reed Point Schools for more than 30 years, though the exact amount of time is unsure. She has worked as a special education aid, a bus driver, an assistant cook, and the head cook. She is known for making the best school food around. She expresses “Working in Reed Point has been a real blessing. The staff is easy to work with and it’s a real opportunity to watch all the kids grow and become productive adults. It’s really like a family, its been a great life.” Jeanie’s future plans include relaxing in her chair, sleeping, cleaning, and volunteering more of her time at the local church.
Tinsley
Tinsely has been teaching in Reed Point for six years. She has taught 3rd and 4th grade, all subjects excluding science, for the entirety of her time there and has also coached JH girls and boys basketball.
“Reed Point helped me to become a better teacher,” Tinsley stated. “I had amazing elementary colleagues that supported me to be better each day. Reed Point will forever hold a special place in my heart,” she added.
Moving forward, Tinsely will be joining the other side of RPR’s co-op by teaching 5th and 6th grade in Rapelje.
Sarah Milligan
Milligan has been teaching in Reed Point for 10 years. During her time with Reed Point Schools she has served the many roles including, K-12 librarian, JH ELA and english language, JH reading class, high school career counseling and test coordinator, dual-credit supervisor, 7-12 FCS, coached JH volleyball and varsity track, and been the FCCLA advisor.
Milligan states that Reed Point Schools have impacted her very positively, noting the quality of the administrators, staff, community, and students. She believes Reed Point does well in not only teaching but offering opportunities such as the dual-enrollment program.
While Milligan will miss these qualities, she voices that she has “always wanted to explore food service more.” Sarah has future plans to work for Babcock and Miles food and wine store in Red Lodge.
