Retiring CHS teacher Chris Kapor

Chris Kapor at a graduation ceremony several years ago.

The SCN contacted Stillwater schools regarding teachers and other staff who were closing out careers at the close this current school year. The following schools responded:

ABSAROKEERetiring superintendent Meredith Feddes has been with Absarokee schools for nine years of her 27 years in education. During her time, she served as an elementary principal and superintendent. “I have learned a great deal in the last four years[as superintendent],” Meredith stated. “I have found there are wonderful people in every community, while there are those who thrive on causing chaos and challenges for others as well. The students are the heartbeat of every school and if you aren’t concerned with them and the greater good of the district you are in the wrong profession. Students are the future and we need to give them every opportunity to succeed and find their passions. College is a path for some, while trade or work is a path for others. Success comes when you find peace and happiness in your own way,” she continued.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters