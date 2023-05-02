court

A Colorado man is free on $65,000 after denying charges that he repeatedly kicked a Columbus Police officer in the stomach and arms resulting in injury earlier this month.

Zane Ian Joseph Strange, 46, appeared in 22nd Judicial District Court last week and pleaded not guilty to felony assault on a peace officer. Strange also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without registration.