Columbus resident Jeremy Eaton has been named to the University of Wyoming's 2023 spring semester Provost's Honor Roll.The Provost's Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.