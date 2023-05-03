The Stillwater County Commission is moving its the weekly Tuesday agenda meetings from the courthouse to the West Annex.
Starting April 9, the Tuesday morning agenda meeting, with bid openings and public hearings also moving to the West Annex on the first floor to allow for easy access.
The move is a matter of convenience for the three commissioners and their administrator, who have come to the courthouse for these meetings
“After more than a year, we have noticed that most of our meetings on Tuesdays are short and it requires all three commissioners and staff to move agenda material and ourselves over to the courthouse. We have been able to reallocate space for all of our meetings to take place on the first floor of the annex, which will work well for more than just our agenda meetings. It also has more room to accommodate public meetings when we have a larger than normal attendance. At this time we feel this space will better serve the needs of our office and the public,” Commission Chairman Tyrel Hamilton told the News this week.
Commissioners announced they were moving from the courthouse and to the West Annex in December 2021, citing concerns that the sharing of one open office could lead to the appearance of holding non-posting meetings simply by being in the office. Under Montana law, if two commissioners are together, it constitutes an official meeting that must be publicly posted.
None of the commissioners said they were especially happy about the move, but felt it was the necessary and temporary. Other county offices housed in the West Annex include GIS, Planning, Superintendent of Schools and Humane Resources.