The Stillwater County Commission handled the following business at its last two agenda meetings:
ABSAROKEE WASTE WATER TREATMENT FACILITYCommissioners approved a request for a maintenance fee removal from a property on West B Street that has two hookups, but is only utilizing one of those. That removal fee is $396.11.
CLAIMSCommissioners approved 82 claims totaling $1,178.509.96. The largest three claims were as follows:
-Stillwater Excavating: $454,440.19 for the Nye Road Washout Rehabilitation
-Donnes, Inc.: $267,384.15 for North Stillwater River Road Washout Rehabilitation
-KLE Construction, LLC: $214,382.14 for Absarokee Waste Water System
COUNTY INSURANCEIn order to bring the county’s insurance dues and employee’s benefits both on the calendar year, the county will has selected a new option for six months. The temporary new option will mean an increase of about $15,000 initially on the county’s part, it will also lead to lower premiums.
DEPARTMENT MONEY-The Clerk & Recorder’s Office reported $4,878.60 for the month ending on April 30.
-The Justice of the Peace reported $5,988 for the month ending on April 30.
PARK CITY STORM WATERPhase 2 in the Park City ARPA stormwater project has been reached, with the commission giving Stahly Engineering approval to proceed. This phase will address high water and ponding areas through stormwater drywell manholes. The specific locations are at the corners of the Park City school and the post office. The cost of Phase 2 is $49,139,000 which has been obtained through an ARPA grant.
ROAD & BRIDGEA stop work order was approved last week at the Nye Road Washout Rehabilitation site to allow the Sibanye Stillwater mining site in Nye to re-establish its tailings lines.
“The project is going much faster than expected and this is a great thing to have done before high water. Stillwater Excavating is doing a great job to get this job done,” Commission Chairman Tyrel Hamilton told the News last week.
SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe lease with the city of Columbus for the sheriff’s office impound lot was renewed due to the fact that the sheriff’s office was not using it. It was located by the transfer site off of Third Avenue South.
TREASURER Commissioners approved two items under the heading of Treasurer:
-The cancellation of uncollected personal and real property taxes for the tax year 2018 in the amount of $555.40 (personal taxes) and $7.29 (property taxes), totaling $562.69 as submitted on May 1, 2023.
-The cancellation of Issue Order No. 23-03 for the Stillwater County Treasurer to cancel uncollected personal and real property taxes, totaling $562.69 and notification of the Montana Department of Revenue.
WEED DISTRICTAlso approved was the Montana Department of Transportation Spray Contract from July 1, 2023 until June 30, 2024 in the amount of $20,000 for weed spraying services.