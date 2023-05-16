The Drivin’ For a Cure car show fundraiser will move downtown this summer in order to give more room for the already popular event.

Organizers Halee and Jake Wyckoff appeared before the Columbus City Council Monday night on a special use permit request that would move the Aug. 19 event from Granite Peak Park to Railroad Park, and also shut down Pike Avenue between North Third and Pratten Street from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Beartooth Ford has agreed to provide parking lot space for food trucks and Jake Wyckoff said that the Montana Department of Transportation would approve the road closure if it was approved by the City Council.