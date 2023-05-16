The Drivin’ For a Cure car show fundraiser will move downtown this summer in order to give more room for the already popular event.
Organizers Halee and Jake Wyckoff appeared before the Columbus City Council Monday night on a special use permit request that would move the Aug. 19 event from Granite Peak Park to Railroad Park, and also shut down Pike Avenue between North Third and Pratten Street from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Beartooth Ford has agreed to provide parking lot space for food trucks and Jake Wyckoff said that the Montana Department of Transportation would approve the road closure if it was approved by the City Council.
Last year was the first year of the event, which raised $12,000 the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. It featured a car show that drew more than 100 cars.
“We simply ran out of room. We had to turn cars away,” Halee Wyckoff told the council.
The permit was approved on the condition that proof of insurance is given to the city prior to the event.
CITY ATTORNEY CONTRACT EXTENDED
The council also approved another 4-year contract with City Attorney Ryan Addis for $6,000 per month. Addis handles all criminal and civil matters for the city, including Columbus City Court, provides legal guidance for the council and departments, prepares and reviews contracts, ordinances and resolutions and provides the mayor and city council with written opinions or questions pertaining to duties, rights and liabilities and powers of the city.
Addis also serves as a deputy Stillwater County Attorney. Mayor Webb Mandeville and the council expressed their satisfaction with Addis’s work.
“It’s a real privilege to run things by him,” said Mandeville.
CONTINUED WORK ON WATER/SEWER RATES
Engineering West’s Travis West spoke with the council about four take-aways from the Town Hall meeting held regarding what had been proposed water and sewer rate increases.
•No target rates.
•Raise rates on an as-needed basis.
•Conservation of water.
•Fixed-income impact.
West and the council spoke about some new possible options, but no decisions were made.
TASER/BODYCAM CONTRACT APPROVAL
The council approved Columbus Police Chief Gary Timm’s request to enter into a contract with Axon Enterprises, Inc. to upgrade the department’s Tasers and bodycams. The price is $8,8321.13 for a 5-year contract. Timm said he should have replaced the bodycams last year, but got one more year out of them. The request was approved.
CELL PHONE STIPEND POLICY
The council also approved a new cell phone stipend policy that will apply mainly to three employees in Public Works who are often called on weekends and holidays for emergency situations. The stipend will be $50 a month and employees will have to sign the policy and conditions drafted by the city attorney.
BALLOON RALLY THANK YOU
Chamber of Commerce representatives Joyce Kelley and Shari Desaveur thanked the council for allowing the recent balloon rally to take place, saying it had been a tremendous event that was well attended. Councilman Danen Johannes said he had heard a lot of positive comments about the event. Councilman Rick White said the day following the event, the only thing left behind were two small pieces of litter. Timm said there had been no problems with anything at all.
The council also heard the following departmental reports:
CITY ATTORNEY
Addis reported having worked on 11 criminal matters since the previous council meeting, as well as drafted the cell phone stipend policy, a Memorandum of Agreement for the county’s civic center and reviewed a draft public works construction agreement for road improvements.
CITY CLERK
Clerk Cherrie McAlexander reported having attended the annual clerk/treasurer conference and has met with all department heads to discuss their budgets.
COLUMBUS FIRE RESCUE
Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger reported 82 calls since the previous meeting, bringing the year-to-date total to 351. Seasonal fuel crew work has begun with a large-scale landscape project planned.
COLUMBUS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Timm reported that officers are seeing an uptick in calls as Memorial Day approaches and that the 7-day stay limit at Itch-Kep-Pe Park is being strictly enforced as the transient population increases there.
PUBLIC WORKS
Public Works Director Scott Caton reported that COP Construction is down to paving and shoulder work, as well as touching up service line settlement and sprinkler line repair.