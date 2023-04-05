featured Easter services Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There will be a Community Sunrise Service on the East Hill at 7 a.m. Easter morning with pastors from local churches leading.ABSAROKEE EVANGELICAL CHURCHEaster Sunday: 9 a.m. potluck breakfast, 9:45 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt (4th grade and under) and 10:30 a.m. Easter worship serviceBEARTOOTH BIBLE CHURCHEaster Sunday: 7:30 a.m. Sun-rise service in the church courtyard, 8:30 a.m. pancake breakfast, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and 10:45 a.m. morning worship ServiceCOLUMBUS ASSEMBLY OF GOD-Good Friday Service at 6 p.m.-Easter Sunday breakfast at 8:15 a.m., Resurrection Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m.COLUMBUS EVANGELICAL CHURCH-Good Friday service at 6 p.m.-Easter Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., with breakfast served before each service.COLUMBUS COMMUNITY CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH-Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.-Easter Breakfast at 8:15 a.m., worship at 10:30 a.m., followed by an Easter Egg hunt for the youthCOMMUNITY CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF ABSAROKEE-Maundy Thursday worship service at 7 p.m.-Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. breakfast, 10 a.m. Easter celebration service with crafts and an egg hunt for kids.IMMANUEL LUTHERANEaster Sunday service at 9 a.m. followed by Easter breakfast at 10:30 a.m.ST. JAMES LUTHERAN IN COLUMBUS-Good Friday “The Man from Nazareth” presentation with the Columbus Community Church-Easter Sunday service at 9:30 a.m.ST. MICHAELS IN ABSAROKEE-Holy Thursday in Absarokee at 5 p.m.-Good Friday in Absarokee at 3 p.m.-Easter Sunday Mass at 8:30 a.m.ST. MARY’S IN COLUMBUS-Good Friday in Columbus at 5 p.m.-Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m.RAPELJE EVANGELICAL CHURCH-Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m.-Good Friday service at 7 p.m.-Easter Sunday Sunrise service at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Food Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form