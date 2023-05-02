Farmers Union Trading Company General Manager Mark Weeks appeared before the Columbus City Council on April 17 to inquire about possible options available to the company regarding a possible land lease or the purpose of expanding into a bulk petroleum plant.
The company is interested in a vacant lot owned by the city that is located east of the old Timberweld building and west of the new city shops.
Although very early in the planning process, Weeks said that the company would place three 30,000-gallon tanks of fuel and propane with capacity to house more in the future. The tanks would be above ground.
In the current location on Pratten Street, Farmers Union Trading Company is unable to take advantage of volume fuel purchases, which could be passed down the community with a bump down in prices, said Weeks. Other advantages of the project listed by Weeks included improved customer service, protection from market swings and system shocks, community grown and being able to use land that may otherwise be unusable.
Regarding the latter, the property sits on the Mouat superfund site, which Public Works Director Scott Caton said is something that the EPA actually favors.
Questions from the council consisted of room in the target location for semi trucks to turn around and if the airport had been consulted. Airport Board member Jay Baum was in attendance for a different matter, but said he would be happy to look at Farmers Union Trading Company’s plans for the possible project.
City Attorney Ryan Addis asked Weeks what the company’s timeline is for the project, to which Weeks answered sooner rather than later — and at the very latest, one year from now.
FARMER’S MARKET SPECIAL USE PERMIT
The council granted a special use permit for the Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market, which is moving back to Pike Avenue this summer. The Montana Department of Transportation will now have to approve this due to the requested street closure.
The council also heard the following department reports from the previous two meetings:
CITY ATTORNEY
Addis reported that in the time space of the last two meetings, he worked on 21 criminal cases and reviewed signs for the city park dumpsters, outlining permitted and prohibited uses. Addis also reported continued work on a cell phone stipend policy. Addis also continues to work with the mayor, clerk and public works director on possible funding resources for the sewer crossing project.
CITY CLERK
City Clerk/Treasurer Cherrie McAlexander reported that two grants the city had applied for to help pay for preliminary engineering reports for water and sewer systems were denied. The reports are required to qualify the city for certain loans and grants.
Worker’s compensation rates for the city for fiscal year 2023-2024 will go down by 8.25 percent and liability program rates will not increase. However, property program rates for that same fiscal year will go up by 10.51 percent for vehicles and 11.11 percent for contractor equipment and real/personal property, said McAlexander.
McAlexander also reported that the city pool is scheduled to open for the summer on June 3 and will be open on the weekends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a total of eight lifeguards having been hired.
COLUMBUS FIRE RESCUE (CFR)
Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger reported that CFR had responded to 40 calls since the previous meeting, bringing the year-to-date call total to 268.
Crews are performing maintenance work on trucks in preparation for wildland fire season and Cowger has been keeping busy monitoring the current legislative session and specific bills that could potentially impact fire service.
Cowger was not at the May 1 meeting as he was on a fire call.
COLUMBUS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Columbus Police Chief Gary Timm reported at the May 1 meeting that CPD responded to 213 calls for service in April, which included eight DUI arrests. That month total was 55 calls higher than in April of 2022.
Timm also reported he has been working on his fiscal 2023-2024 budget. And finally, a couple of community events will be taking place this weekend, which will be covered by extra officers.
PUBLIC WORKS
WATER: Caton reported that COP Construction is back in the city and finally is cleaning up right-of-ways and yards, pouring concrete got curb and valley pan repair/replace. A crew is also here cleaning up yards and fixing sprinklers that were damaged.
-Results from a test drill revealed that the quantity of water is good but the quality of it is not. The city is seeking to construct a new public water supply well due to the “vulnerability of the Island Well” to erosion by the Yellowstone River.
-Caton would like council approval to replace a leaking fire hydrant Diamond and Pike, as it is worn out.
SEWER: The U.V. is keeping up with disinfection, due to daily and time-consuming maintenance. Caton visited the Cody, Wyo., wastewater facility to see the UV system in place there, as it is similar to what will be used here.