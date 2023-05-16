A Laurel man who drove in excess of 100 mph on Highway 10 and through Columbus while trying to elude police ran out of second chances last week in district court when his criminal history and failure to comply with probation and court conditions resulted in a 10-year sentence to the Montana State Prison (MSP).
Ryan A. Good, 28, had asked District Judge Matt Wald for another chance to try and break his cycle of methamphetamine use that led him to his criminal behavior through a partial prison sentence and recommendation that he be sent to treatment for one felony count of criminal endangerment.
Judge Wald told Good he had already given him enough opportunities to address that issue on his own.
“There is treatment outside of custody. (But) you didn’t do it,” said Wald.
The judge also not swayed by information from the defense attorney and Good himself about Good’s days as a standout multi-sport high school athlete in Billings where he graduated with a 3.8 GPA.
“It’s a damn shame to see your potential be converted to the life you have lived,” said Wald.
Good had previously pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment for endangering the lives of motorists on Highway 10 and in Columbus last November during a chase that reached speeds of 130 mph.
In an unusual joint sentencing agreement, the prosecution and the defense were both requesting a Montana State Prison term (MSP). It was the length of that term that differed — with Stillwater Deputy County Attorney Ryan Addis lobbying for a 10 year MSP sentence with no time suspended and defense attorney Brian Haynes asked for a 10 year MSP sentence with 5 years suspended.
Addis outlined his reasons in court as follows:
-The plea agreement involved the dismissal of six additional charges, three of which were felonies.
-Good’s history of not complying by the rules of probation, evidenced by a revocation of an assault with a weapon case, absconding and being arrested on new charges.
-Good failing to take treatment seriously while on probation by not completing the recommended after-care programming.
-Good’s criminal history, which includes three convictions for felony assault with a weapon, one felony count of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor conviction of partner/family member assault.
Addis called Good’s behavior a “continued trend of putting other people’s lives at risk.”
Haynes said a 5-year prison sentence would give Good an earlier parole date. Haynes also said that Good “can actually shine” when he is in a structured environment.
Wald noted that 10 years in prison was the maximum sentence allowed for the crime of felony criminal endangerment.
“I think it’s minimal, given what you did,” Wald said in reference to the maximum 10-year sentence being imposed.
Wald said the sentence provided accountability, punishment and structure while taking into account Good’s criminal history and his history of non-compliance.
CHARGES DISMISSED IN THE PLEA AGREEMENT
In a plea agreement with prosecutors, six charges were dismissed, which included three other felony offenses and three misdemeanor offenses. Those were as follows:
•An additional felony count of criminal endangerment for repeatedly slamming on the brakes and trying to make Columbus Police Officer Aaron Uecker crash into him.
•One felony count of attempted escape for jumping up and throwing a chair at Columbus Police Officer Matthew Grieshop while in custody, then running outside to trying and escape detention.
•One felony count of attempted theft for trying to steal Officer Greishop’s patrol car.
•One misdemeanor count of fleeing from or eluding police for failing to pull over for a traffic stop and instead, increasing his speed as much as 130 mph in Columbus and on Highway 10.
•One misdemeanor count of criminal mischief for pulling wires and plastic off a patrol car, rendering the emergency lights inoperable.
•One misdemeanor count of obstruction of a peace officer for fleeing on foot after his vehicle was stopped by a PIT maneuver.
Last Thursday was at least the third time in less than four years that Good had appeared before Wald in connection to a felony case. The first came in 2019 when he received a 4-year deferred sentence from a road rage case in which he pleaded guilty to felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. The victim in that case was a mother whom Good threatened to shoot in front of children. At the time of that sentencing, Wald said the case “kind of spook(ed)” him.
Two years later, Good was back before Wald on allegations he had violated his probation by committing new crimes and absconding. The deferred sentence was changed to a 10-year sentence with the Montana Department of Corrections with five years suspended. He later granted conditional release and within four months, absconded from DOC supervision, according to Addis. There was a DOC warrant out when Good was arrested in the chase case last November, said Addis.
THE CASE
According to court documents, at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, Officer Grieshop ran the license plate on a Chevrolet Malibu parked on First Avenue and learned a no-bond warrant was active for the register owner, who was Good.
Officer Grieshop advised Officer Uecker and the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. The two officers located the car a short time later and after initiating a traffic stop, Good began to accelerate and make erratic turns, according to court documents. Good drove in the opposite lane of travel to avoid Officer Grieshop, who had joined in, nearly hitting the officer, according to court documents.
Good then turned westbound onto Pike Avenue “at a very high rate of speed and passed four vehicles in the opposite lane of travel,” according to court documents.
Officer Uecker kept his speed at 60 mph and did not try and keep up with Good as he knew it would only push speeds higher.
Officer Uecker caught up with Good outside the city limits on Highway 10, with speeds varying between 90 and 120 mph. MHP Trooper Brent Reisinger set up spike strips between Highway 10 and I-90. When Good reached that intersection, he slammed on his brakes, continued for a short distance then turned around and headed eastbound on I-90, with speeds reaching 130 mph, according to court documents.
Several motorists were on the road, with some having to swerve to avoid collisions.
Approximately five times, Good slammed on his brakes while travelling 100 mph, with officers knowing this is a tactic used to try and cause collisions to disable patrol cars and injure officers, according to court documents.
“At this point, based on the driver’s driving behaviors, Officer Uecker determined that the suspect vehicle needed to be stopped. The driver’s reckless disregard for human life was creating an unreasonable and substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to all innocent motorists as well as the citizens of Columbus. Officer Uecker also knew that if the suspect vehicle drove through Columbus again, he would cause a severe crash,” according to court documents.
After making sure there was no oncoming traffic and upon seeing Good make a turning movement towards his patrol car, Officer Uecker performed a PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique) and pushed Good’s car down a slight embankment and through a barbed-wire style fence.
At that point, Good fled on foot, leaving behind a female passenger. Officer Uecker gave chase and Good gave up approximately 50 yards away from I-90. Good was first taken to the Stillwater Billings Clinic to be medically cleared and then transported to the Columbus Police Station. While sitting in the patrol car, Good was seen “thrashing around” which resulted in damage to the top lights.
Good was then taken inside and within approximately 10 minutes, he “jumped up, threw a chair toward Officer Grieshop” and ran out the door and tried to get in a patrol car, according to court documents.
CPD Officer Jarod Vance deployed his Taser on Good, allowing officers to take him back into custody.