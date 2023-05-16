Ryan Good

A Laurel man who drove in excess of 100 mph on Highway 10 and through Columbus while trying to elude police ran out of second chances last week in district court when his criminal history and failure to comply with probation and court conditions resulted in a 10-year sentence to the Montana State Prison (MSP).

Ryan A. Good, 28, had asked District Judge Matt Wald for another chance to try and break his cycle of methamphetamine use that led him to his criminal behavior through a partial prison sentence and recommendation that he be sent to treatment for one felony count of criminal endangerment.