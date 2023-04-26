The following is business handled by the Stillwater County Commission at its last two agenda meetings:
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Next week’s agenda meeting, May 2, will be a traveling meeting at the Reed Point Fire Hall at 6:30 p.m.
CLAIMS
Commissioners approved 116 claims amounting to $1,646,431.62. The largest three claims were as follows:
•Dick Anderson Construction: $1,383,882.55 for the new fairgrounds
•Stahly Engineering & Associates, Inc.: $30,851.31 for June 2022 Flood Projects
-$2,163.61 for North Stillwater River Road Washout
-$2,184.00 for Firemans Point Bridge Scour
-$26,503.70 for Nye Road Washout
•Crowley Fleck PLLP: $19,380.87 for legal services regarding FOIA issues
DEPARTMENT MONEY REPORTS
-The treasurer’s office reported $61,716,856.75 for the first quarter ending March 2023.
-The sheriff’s office reported $650 for the first quarter ending March 2023 and $150 for the month of March.
DUI TASK FORCE
Carbon County Prevention Specialist Mary Cameron was appointed to the DUI Task Force, replacing Samantha Kieffer for the remainder of Kieffer’s term. Kieffer served on the task force as the joint Sweet Grass-Stillwater Prevention Specialist, but now only serves Sweet Grass, explained Stillwater County Undersheriff Randy Kem.
FINANCE CONTRACT
CPA Jeni Lorash has been hired as the county’s contract CPA to assist the finance director with budgeting, payroll and other related matters, said Commissioner Steve Riveland. Lorash has been a CPA since 1995 and has worked locally for that entire time. The contract will pay her $65 per hour.
Riveland also said that the position was advertised and that the only suitable candidate was not able to work full-time.
MEADOWLARK ASSISTED LIVING BUILDING
Thomas Appraisal Services has been hired to conduct an appraisal on the county-owned building that currently houses the Meadowlark Assisted Living. That building had at one time been sold, but the purchase through. The county is having the new appraisal done in order to have current information. Appraisals are good for six months. The appraisal will cost the county $7,5000.
NORTH STILLWATER RIVER ROAD
Also approved was an expanded scope of services for the county’s contract engineer Stahly Engineering for additional scope of services. This will apply to the two washout sections on the road that have not yet been worked on. Stahly’s costs will include stream permitting, project manual, bidding administration and hydraulic report for $37,000.
The first three washouts on that road are nearing completion. The final two had to wait on FEMA approval.
PLANNING
-The Downing Minor Subdivision final plat was approved. This is a 3-lot subdivision near Hope Road and Highway 10.
-The Tadmor Springs Subdivision final plat was also approved. This is a 1-lot subdivision in the Nye area.
ROAD & BRIDGE
-The county also entered into an agreement with the Montana Department of Transportation that will give the county salvaged mill material from and I-90 project that will take place in the summer of 2024. The agreement will give the county the millings if the contractor does not want them.
-The Road & Bridge Department was given the green light to put out Requests For Proposals (RFPs) for nine new 2024 road graders. The RFP deadline is May 22. The RFP is being put out now due to the length of time it takes to get the graders once ordered. The graders are leased.
WEED DISTRICT
A long-time contract with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks was approved, which involves the county weed district taking care of FWP fishing accesses in the county at a rate of $7,000 a year for five years.