Balloon Rally

Pink Princess Nelly is flanked by more traditional balloons at the Woltermann Airport in Columbus last weekend. This photo was taken by balloon pilot Ginny Rieger.

Around 7:15 a.m. last Friday morning, the first balloon could be seen from the west side of Columbus, peeking over houses and treelines after launching at Wolterman Airport.

Within seconds, a second balloon came into view and moved northeast across I-90 during a brief test flight.