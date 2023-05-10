Monte the Black Sheep balloon in flight last weekend with the Beartooth Mountains — and another balloon — in the background. This photo was taken by Columbus resident Sandra Counter, who was an official volunteer at the event.
John Counter
A balloon prepares to make a “splash and dash” landing — something that is not uncommon. Photo by balloon pilot Ginny Rieger.
Madisyn Newhall and Theresa Uhrich of Valley Credit Union in Columbus served as sponsor volunteers at the rally and also got a ride in the sky. Courtesy photo.
Pilot Luke Cesnik poses with a cat that reportedly wandered in the area, but left once the burners were turned on.
Columbus resident John Counter, who also served as a sponsor and volunteer, gets a close-up look at the inside of a balloon. Photo by Sandra Counter
Columbus resident Anne Glossip shows the inside of a balloon being filled. Glossip served as a chaser and went up twice during the event.
The POW MIA balloon is a sight to see. Photo by Sandra Counter.
Around 7:15 a.m. last Friday morning, the first balloon could be seen from the west side of Columbus, peeking over houses and treelines after launching at Wolterman Airport.
Within seconds, a second balloon came into view and moved northeast across I-90 during a brief test flight.
The third balloon was anything but traditional-looking — a giant pink elephant head from Belgium by the name Princess Nelly. It was a fitting introduction to the first ever Balloon Rally in Columbus that drew eight pilots from Belgium to Billings and an estimated 1,000 people over the 3-day event.
On one day alone, 250 cars filled a single parking lot and the six food trucks on site all ran out. Organizer Marsha Olson credited volunteers, sponsors, the Chamber of Commerce, landowners and the public for making the pilot event so successful.
Eight balloons took part and were able to launch on Friday and Sunday, but not Saturday due to heavy fog. A planned “balloon glow” Saturday night in which the balloons stay on the ground but are lit up at night was altered due to wind. It did not seem to dampen spirits as pilots punted and instead, allowed kids to pull the burners to see and hear the flames — also called candling.
Sponsors were given the opportunity to go up for a flight.
Chamber of Commerce President Joyce Kelley was live on Facebook for much of the three-day event, familiarizing viewers with the balloons and some of the processes. On Sunday, Kelley provided a report from the basket-portion of a balloon following a landing on Upper Flat Road.
“We had quite the landing, I’d say!” said Kelley, noting that she lost her sunglasses and was remaining in the basket because she felt as if it would “take off like a banshee” if she got out. Her enthusiam for the experience — and the entire event — was readily evident.
“Oh my God, this is really quite an adventure,” said Kelley.
The balloon pilots included Montanans Colin Graham of Belgrade and Chris Jones from Billings, Peter Van Overwalle of Belgium, Greg Ashton and Randy Ashton, both of Idaho, Ginny Rieger of Wyoming, Pat Newlin of Wyoming and Luke Cesnik of Montana/Wyoming.
Olson said the pilots loved the event. It is Olson is responsible for bringing the event to Columbus, having been to balloon event in New Mexico and seen a truck that said “Big Sky.” She approached that pilot, by the name of Graham. Olson said it was Graham who asked her to bring a rally locally. And she did, in the course of a few short months and the help of a nonprofit with the chamber.
Olson said the hope is to make it an annual event.