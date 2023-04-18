nye road repair

Work crews continue to rebuild the Nye Road to restore access to the Sibanye-Stillwater mining site in Nye and the U.S. Custer National Forest Service. This photo was taken early Tuesday morning by Staly Engineering's Nick Winfield.
North Stillwater River Road

Scott Campbell captured this aerial view of repair progress on the North Stillwater River Road, just downstream from Johnson Bridge.

Things are jumping in the south county.

Construction crews on the North Stillwater River Road and Nye Road continue to work on flood damaged, trying to get as much done as possible ahead of spring runoff.