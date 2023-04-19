FWP BILLINGS — Swinging Bridge Fishing Access Site (FAS), located on the Stillwater River between Columbus and Absarokee, was heavily damaged in the last year’s flood event and has been closed for all public use since June 16, 2022.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks released an environmental assessment (EA) to repair damages and rebuild infrastructure in order to safely open the FAS for full public use.
Public comments on the Swinging Bridge FAS Rehabilitation EA will be accepted from 8 a.m. April 19 to 5 p.m. on May 3.
During last year’s flood event, the streambank and access road at Swinging Bridge FAS were severely eroded, leaving both unsafe. Gravel from interior roads and the parking area was swept away. Because of the impacts to roads within the site, the latrine has been inaccessible for maintenance vehicles. Fire rings, signs, and picnic tables were damaged or lost in the event. Hazardous debris piles were deposited within the FAS. The Swinging Bridge FAS Rehabilitation EA addresses each of these damages.
The proposed project consists of rebuilding 210 feet of streambank with Class III riprap. Vegetation would also be incorporated into the constructed streambank to reduce soil erosion and provide a more natural appearance. Gravel would be added to the access road and parking area to improve travel conditions. Smaller infrastructure items such as tables and fire rings will be repaired or replaced as needed. All work is anticipated to be completed in a two-week time frame (weather dependent) using appropriate heavy equipment, contracted services as necessary, and FWP maintenance staff. The proposed project is designed to meet the 100-year flood event standards.
Physical copies of the EA are available at the FWP office located at 2300 Lake Elmo Drive in Billings or requested in the mail by calling 406-247-2940. Public comments will be accepted for 15 days, beginning 8 a.m. on April 19, and ending at 5 p.m. May 3.
Written comments should be sent to:
Montana FWP Region 5
Attn: Swinging Bridge FAS Rehabilitation 2300 Lake Elmo Dr.
Billings, MT 59105
Emailed comments can be sent to fwpregion5pc@mt.gov; please use subject: Swinging Bridge FAS Rehabilitation.
Questions on the EA can be directed to: Mike Ruggles, regional supervisor, 406-247-2951 or Ryder Paggen, regional recreation manager, 406-247-2954.