swinging bridge fishing access

FWP BILLINGS — Swinging Bridge Fishing Access Site (FAS), located on the Stillwater River between Columbus and Absarokee, was heavily damaged in the last year’s flood event and has been closed for all public use since June 16, 2022.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks released an environmental assessment (EA) to repair damages and rebuild infrastructure in order to safely open the FAS for full public use.