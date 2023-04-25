LAUREL IRON HORSE MEET
On Tuesday, April 18 at the Laurel Sports Complex, the Laurel Locomotives track team hosted its third meet of the season. The teams in attendance were Laurel, Absarokee, Joliet, Lone Peak, Melstone, Powder River County, Reed Point/Rapelje, Sheilds Valley, Willow Creek and Park City. With an afternoon start for field events at 1 p.m. and running events at 1:30, many events were finished when the weather changed for the worst and all competition came to a halt. Results were published with the events as they stood and team results were incomplete.
PARK CITY PANTHERS
The Panthers were able to score numerous points before the meet was called due to dangerous weather conditions. Gage Witt continued to bring in high volume points placing 1st in the triple jump (40-03.50), a second in the high jump (5-08), a 3rd in the long jump (19-00-25), and a 5th in the 110 hurdles (18.59). Stockton Zimdars proved his speed with top finishes in the hurdle events. Zimdars took home 1st in the 300 hurdles (43.89), 1st in the 110 hurdles (16.95) with a new PR, and 5th in the 100 (11.72). Wyatt Story and Holden Stepper placed 2nd and 5th in the 400. Story finished with a 54.79 and Stepper with a 57.93 and a new PR. Zach Downing proved his stamina in the mid-distance and distance races, scoring 2nd in the 3200 (10:54.14) and 4th in the 800 (2:11.87) with a PR in each race. Hamilton and Stepper added points in the jumps. Hamilton placed 6th in the long jump (18-02.25) and 6th in the triple jump (37-06.25) and Stepper placed 3rd in the triple jump (39-03). Austin Ellerbee and Ethan Cunningham added a 1st (34-02) and a 6th (32-05.50) in the shot put, respectively. Teegan Hahne took 5th (50.06) with a PR in the 300 hurdles and Story tied for 4th (5-04) in the high jump.
The Lady Panthers had four top six finishers. Macy Witt was the only athlete to score in more than one event with a 4th place finish in the triple jump (28-00.25) and a 5th place PR in the 100 hurdles (18.32). Leigha Grabowska placed 3rd in the 100 (13.48). Abby Frank and Abby Adams added points in the javelin for the Lady Panthers. Frank placed 2nd with a throw of 85-06 and Adams took 5th with a throw of 70-09.
ABSAROKEE HUSKIES
The Huskies attended the Laurel Iron Horse meet as their only meet of the week. Bringing in points for the boys’ team was the 4 x 100 relay who tied for 5th place, consisting of Caleb Zeigler, Will Edwards, Jace Williams, and Tom Murphy. Tandy Planichek and Mary Arthun were the only individuals to place in the Iron Horse Meet. Planichek ran her way to a 2nd place finish in the 100 (13.18), and Mary Arthun threw for a 6th place finish in the shot put (27-10.50). The Lady Husky 4 x 100 relay, Gracie Best, Shayla Russell, Mary Arthun, and Tandy Planichek placed 3rd (56.46). The Husky track teams will be heading to Red Lodge on Tuesday for the Red Lodge Invitational and will be in Laurel on Saturday for the Harlo/Park City Invite.
REED POINT/RAPELJE RENEGADES
At the Iron Horse meet, the Renegades had five individuals score in the top 6 in their respective event. Jason Shane proved his hurdling skills by placing 2nd in the 300 hurdles (45.87) and 4th in the 110 hurdles (18.17). Fellow Renegade Ben Broyles added a 4th place finish in the 300 hurdles with a new PR (48.26). Alex Shane placed 5th in the long jump with a PR of 18-03, Jacob Broyles took 6th in the javelin with a PR throw of 111-03, and Waylon Yorke added a 6th in the discus with a 113-08.
For the Lady Renegades Allana Holderman was a multiple place holder. Holderman won the 300 hurdles with a 52.46 and placed 4th in the 100 hurdles with an 18.22. Lesl Schoenberg placed 4th with a PR in the 100 (13.75). Loli Jarrett took 3rd in the 800 with a 2:44.57. Bristol Ketola added a 3rd in the 3200 with a 14:40.87. Scarlet Hertweck threw her way to a 4th place finish in the discus (98-01), and Emily Milligan placed 3rd in the javelin (81-09). The Lady Renegade 4 x 100 team of Loli Jarrett, Violet Herzog , Lily Herzog, and Lesl Schoenberg came in 5th with a 59.18.
BEARTOOTH INVITE
On Tuesday, April 18 while the other three county schools were attending a meet in Laurel, the Columbus Cougars headed south to participate in a track meet on the new Palisades Track in Red Lodge.
With an afternoon start of 3:00, this was a smaller meet hosting three Class B teams and four Class C teams. Due to the amount of snow still on the ground, athletes were not able to compete in the javelin as the field remained under water. The size of the meet allowed the Cougars a chance to try out some new events or keep their focus on a few key ones. With the frigid temperatures in Red Lodge and a weather delay due to lightning, it was a difficult meet in which to earn personal bests but a great meet to work on powering through adversity and staying mentally in the moment.
The Lady Cougars found great success and had many individuals score points for their team with 5 of them winning their event and scoring multiple athletes in 9 of the 12 completed events. Makenzie Sheils took 1st in both the 800 (2:33.04) and the triple jump (33-03). Madison Lind won the 100 with a time of 14.19. Kelsey Plymale placed 1st in the 1600 with a 6:18.60. Molly Adams won the high jump with 4-08, earning herself a PR. Addy Lorash placed 2nd in the 100 (14.52) and Gianna Ruprecht took 3rd (14.62) with
a new PR. In the 200, Nancy Scarbro placed 3rd (31.92), Alyssa Crago 4th (32.94), and Josie Weaver 6th (35.40) with a new PR. The 800 saw Kelsey Plymale take 2nd (2:35.65) and Addi Eaton place 4th (2:57.14).
Makenzie Sheils placed 2nd in the 1600 with a PR of 6:18.61 along with Adeline Smith who took 3rd (6:18.64) with a new PR and Addie Eaton adding 6th (6:34.05). In the 300 hurdles Nancy Scarbro placed 3rd (57.20), Alyssa Crago placed 5th (59.93), and Kaitlyn Staudinger placed 6th with a new PR (1:02.88). Lydia Hulsey and Kyra Powell placed in both throws. Hulsey finished with a 2nd in the shot (29-06.50) and a 3rd in the discus (76-09). Powell placed 5th in the shot (26-09) and tied for 5th in the discus (74-10).
Megan Copper and Gianna Ruprecht tied for 2nd in the high jump (4-06). In the pole vault, Megan Copper placed 2nd (7-0) with a new PR, RaeAnn Westervelt placed 5th (5-6) and Riley Westervelt placed 6th (5-0).
Madison Lind added a 2nd place in the triple jump (32-02) and Paityn Lethert added a 3rd (31-01). The Lady Cougar 4 x 100 relay team also placed 1st (55.22)
The Cougars also had a great day of scoring for their team. Elias Vesbach, Payne Brower, and Casey Theil were the only winners of their respective events. Vesbach placed 1st in the 1600 (4:49.46) along with a 2nd in the 800 (2:18.81). Brower won the 3200 and earned a PR (11:31.98). Casey Theil won the 200 (24.80) and placed 3rd in the 100 (12.13). James Plymale and Grady Olsen supported Vesbach in the 1600 with a 2nd (5:10.91) and a 3rd 5:32.41, respectively. Tegan McDonald supported his teammate with a 3rd in the 200 (25.57). Hayden Steffenson brought in points in the throws with a 2nd in both the discus (103-03) and the shot put (37-02.50). Wyatt Meier added a 3rd in the discus (102-03), and Mason Adams took home a 4th in the high jump (5-06). The Cougar 4 x 100 relay team placed 3rd with a 47.63.
GOLD STRIKE INVITATIONAL
The Gold Strike Invitational was held on Saturday, April 22 at the Laurel Sports Complex and hosted 21 schools 7 Class A, 7 Class B, and 7 Class C with over 800 athletes. It was a challenging meet to say the least but the weather held and ended up being the best of the season so far.
PARK CITY PANTHERS
With such a large number of athletes competing it can often be difficult to score, but not for the Panthers who worked as a team to score 42 points and placed 5th out of 21 teams behind only Class A schools. Senior Stockton Zimdars had a stellar day, earning a 2nd in the 110 hurdles (17.14), a third in the 300 hurdles (43.56), a 5th in the 100 (11.65) and a 6th in the 200, an event he ran for the 1st time and finished with a PR (23.78). Zach Downing continued his winning efforts in the 1600 with a 6th (4:56.23) and a 3rd in the 3200 (10:43.24) with a new PR time. Downing also finished with a PR in the 800. Gage Witt provided points with a tie for 2nd in the high jump (6-0) and a 6th in the long jump (18-08). Holden Stepper finished well in the jumps with a 2nd in the long jump with a PR of 19-02 and a 5th in the triple jump (39-08).
The only Lady Panther to place in the top six was Abby Frank. Frank placed 3rd in the javelin with a throw of 109-07.
“We knew that this would be a competitive meet and were happy with how the boys placed. They were able to score more points than we expected,” commented Coach Russell. “The girls’ team was able to score some points in a meet with a lot of great schools, so we were also happy about that. We have some athletes trying out new things kind of late in the season, but it seems to be working well for us.”
“Seniors Stockton Zimdars and Leigha Grabowska are finding their stride and making improvements.
Junior Zach Downing had a great meet as well. He set a couple of personal bests while focusing on competing and trying to score points for the team.”
The Panthers will be attending the Laurel Locos JV meet on Tuesday and will be co-hosting the Harlo/Park City meet in Laurel on Saturday.
REED POINT/RAPELJE RENEGADES
In their meet on Saturday in Laurel, the Renegades and Lady Renegades ran into some tough competition. Scarlet Hertweck was the only Renegade to place in the top 6. Hertweck earned 4th place in the discus with a th row of 102-07. Although they didn’t receive a top 6 finish, the following Renegadesfinished the day with a PR: Ben Broyles, Layne Yorke, Dillon Gehnert, Trevor Clark, Allana Holderman, Violet Herzog, and Rosy Nick.
Next up for the Renegades is the Harlo/Park City Invite at the Laurel Sports Complex on Saturday.
COLUMBUS COUGARS
The Gold Strike Invitational was a large meet with great competition and provided a challenge for the Cougar track teams.
Overall, the girls’ team placed 6th. Individually there were some standout performances. Mackenzie Sheils stepped up big and led the way with four top 6 finishes and multiple points. Sheils won the 400 with a time of 1:01.53 which pre-qualified her for the state meet, placed 2nd in the long jump with a 16-03, took 3rd in the triple jump with a 32-06, and finished 4th in the 200 with a 27.78. Other Lady Cougars who placed were Adeline Smith with a 2nd in the 3200 (12:50.54) and a new PR and Madison Lind with a 6th in the triple jump (31-09.50). Although they did not score points, there were nine other athletes that earned personal bests during the meet.
The boys’ team finished 7th out of 21 teams. Wyatt Meier won the pole vault event with a PR vault of 13-00 and pre-qualified for the state meet. Elias Vesbach and Mason Adams both placed 2nd in their events. Vesbach placed in the 3200 (10:15.76) with a new PR, and Adams tied for 2nd in the high jump (6-0), both scores qualify the boys for the state meet in May. In the long jump Tegan McDonald placed 4th (19-01) and Mason Adams placed 5th with a PR (18-09.50). The Cougar 4 x 400 relay team also placed 6th. The boys earned a total of 17 personal bests on the day.
“The Gold Strike Invitational was a great meet for us to go out and compete against some amazing track athletes. Our teams have to learn how to take tough competition and use if as a chance to rise up to the challenge,” said Coach Crago. “Some of our athletes did just that which made me proud as a coach.”
“Before we competed, we talked about how at a big meet you might not be able to place in the top 6 like you want, but you might be able to perfect some aspect of your event. At a meet like that, you have to be tough and continue to have the drive to do your best throughout the entire meet,” commented Crago.