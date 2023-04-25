track

Park City's Gage Witt competes in the long jump. Photo by Tina Zimdars.

LAUREL IRON HORSE MEET

On Tuesday, April 18 at the Laurel Sports Complex, the Laurel Locomotives track team hosted its third meet of the season. The teams in attendance were Laurel, Absarokee, Joliet, Lone Peak, Melstone, Powder River County, Reed Point/Rapelje, Sheilds Valley, Willow Creek and Park City. With an afternoon start for field events at 1 p.m. and running events at 1:30, many events were finished when the weather changed for the worst and all competition came to a halt. Results were published with the events as they stood and team results were incomplete.