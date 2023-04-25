The Columbus Police Department, Stillwater County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol and the state livestock inspector responded to 289 calls for service during the seven days listed below. The following is a representation of some of those calls:
MONDAY – APRIL 17
•Building checks started at 12:44 a.m.
•A car versus deer crash was reported at 7:38 a.m. on Highway 78 near Absarokee.
•At 10:11 a.m., Montana Rail Link was advised that at the North Diamond Street crossing in Columbus, one crossing arm was up and the other was down.
•City police advised a construction crew to slow down their speeds in town.
•A welfare check conducted in Absarokee resulted in the involved parties being found to be fine.
•Criminal trespass was reported by a Molt Road resident regarding someone spinning “broadies” in a crop field on the previous Friday. A deputy responded.
•An Absarokee resident reported that their address had been given out in a private message on social media as a place to pick up items being sold. A deputy advised the resident to call back if people started showing up.
•A 911 disturbance-in-progress was reported at 4:11 p.m. in the Absarokee area that ended peacefully.
•A Columbus resident requested an officer’s assistance in confronting a neighbor about leaving “garbage and a cat box” on her porch for the second time in a week. City police responded, spoke with both parties and advised the neighbor to not trespass.
•Deputies responded to Park City at 6:32 p.m. on a report of an older man going to a house, asking to borrow tools and “throwing drug lingo into questions.” Deputies told the man to stop going to people’s houses to ask for items. The man said he was trying to fix his car and was waiting for someone to come help him from Billings.
•At 7:11 p.m., a woman called dispatch to report she was driving from Absarokee and headed to the hospital with a woman who couldn’t breathe. Columbus Fire Rescue (CFR) was advised.
TUESDAY – APRIL 18
•Building checks began at 1:51 a.m.
•A traffic violation-in-progress at 7:16 a.m. on I-90 near Reed Point ended with a motorist arrested for DUI.
•A Columbus High School student reported harassment.
•A medical emergency occurred at 10:30 a.m. in Columbus involving someone who suffers from mental illness and needed to be taken to a hospital. Deputies and CFR responded.
•A employer reported a theft committed by a now ex-employee that occurred in Stillwater County. A deputy was assigned to investigate.
•A Bozeman High School student’s wallet was found and turned into the sheriff in Reed Point. Bozeman High School which was contacted was given the name of the student’s mother and she retrieved the wallet.
•At 11:54 a.m., a woman who was walking in Columbus somehow accidentally called 911. She was contacted and there were no issues.
•A deputy was requested at the Absarokee High School at 1:36 p.m. to write citations to students for underage possession of tobacco.
•A disturbance-in-progress was reported at 3:49 p.m. on C Street in Columbus involving arguing, hair-pulling, yelling and door-slamming. No one was at the home when city police arrived. One involved party was found elsewhere. City police determined the report unfounded, but continued to look for the people who had been at the house in question.
•The Absarokee driver’s education instructor called dispatch at 5:07 p.m. to report that a student driver who was trying to parallel park bumped into a deputy’s parked patrol car. No damage was done.
•A traffic stop made at 8:58 p.m. on Ninth Street North in Columbus ended with a driver being arrested and taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on charges of assault on a police officer, fleeing/eluding, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, driving with a suspended license and driving with expired registration. The driver was also taken to a Billings hospital to get stitches. His car was also impounded after the sheriff’s office K9 made a positive indication.
WEDNESDAY – APRIL 19
•At 6:32 a.m., a parent requested to speak with a deputy regarding citations that had been issued to his son.
•A medical emergency was reported at 9:06 a.m. involving an Absarokee woman who had been able to see since her child left for school earlier in the morning. The woman was also light-headed and the back of her head was tingling. The Absarokee Ambulance responded.
•A man asked deputy questions about Sexual and Violent Offender Registry steps if he were to move to Stillwater County.
•City police requested a call for service be created for a trespassing situation.
THURSDAY – APRIL 20
•Building checks began countywide at 1:25 a.m.
•An eastbound I-90 motorist was cited for driving more than 110 mph in an 80 mph zone near Columbus at 1:49 a.m.
•A possible larceny/forgery/fraud was reported by a citizen who told a deputy that her tax refund had possibly been sent to someone else. The deputy provided the citizen with options to proceed.
•A medical emergency occurred at 10:50 a.m. involving a Reed Point man who had been unable to walk for a week and had undergone back surgery a few weeks prior. CFR responded.
•A possible larceny/forgery/fraud was reported by the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce who had a man contact them saying he had sent payment to a specific person to participate in an upcoming balloon rally, but that the payment had gone into a different account. City police told the man he needed to report the incident in the county in which it occurred.
•At 1:26 p.m., a caller reported that a man in a dark colored SUV with Oregon license plates was at the Columbus Town Pump, asking for “gas in exchange for gold.” City police responded but did not find the suspect.
•Car theft in-progress was reported at 2:22 p.m. by a woman who said her stolen 2003 Chevy Tahoe was on a trailer headed east on I-90, being pulled by a Chevy truck. The woman knew it was her car because she had a GPS tracker on it. The vehicle was found by deputies. With assistance from Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the car was determined to be the woman’s and was returned to her.
•A cold theft was reported at 2:42 p.m. involving a 1973 blue horse trailer stolen the previous day in Park City.
•A sex crime is under investigation.
FRIDAY – APRIL 21
•An Advanced Life Support (ALS) transport was requested by the Stillwater Billings Clinic at 3:28 a.m. for a patient who needed to be taken to a Billings hospital. CFR responded.
•At 7:26 a.m., a Highway 10 motorist reported seeing a small train that had a car with its wheels “locked up” and throwing sparks. MRL was advised.
•A 2012 Dodge Ram was stolen from a home on Quarry Street in Columbus at 2:35 a.m. There was a set of keys in the truck (but not in the ignition) and a full tank of fuel. City police are investigating.
•A juvenile was cited for theft by city police.
•A theft was reported on Annin Avenue in Columbus when a couple came home to find a sliding glass door slightly open, jewelry gone and other items gone through.
•At 9:13 p.m., city police reported the railroad crossing arms at the North Pratten Street crossing in Columbus were not working properly and a train was on the way through town. A city officer stayed on scene to work traffic. At 10:17 p.m., MRL said the officer could clear the scene as they were managing the arm electronically and knew when trains were coming through town.
•An ALS transport was requested by the Stillwater Billings Clinic at 10:40 p.m. for a possible stroke patient. CFR responded.
SATURDAY –APRIL 22
•Building checks began at 1:05 a.m.
•At 10:29 a.m., CFR advised dispatch it was on a transport from Stillwater Billings Clinic to Bozeman.
•A reported brush fire at 1:37 p.m. on Whitebird Road/McNaley Road turned out to be a fire inside a fire ring on private property.
•Two vehicles parked at the Park City Civic Center for a funeral were spray painted prior to 1:40 p.m. Deputies responded and found a can of spray paint on a corner and white spray paint on the northeast side of the school. Deputies planned to get video footage from the school to assist in the investigation.
•Theft was reported at 5:09 p.m. involving the theft of credits from a Columbus resident. City police and Billings police investigated and identified a possible suspect. The matter remains under investigation.
SUNDAY – APRIL 23
•Building checks began at 12:09 a.m.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 8:34 a.m. on South Clark Street in Park City involving a man who was having trouble breathing and swallowing and was experiencing heart palpations and chest pains. CFR responded and transported the man to a Billings hospital.
•A 911 injury rollover crash was reported at 10:21 a.m. in the westbound lane of I-90 near Columbus when a van pulling a U-Haul went to use the turnaround and was clipped by another car. Deputies, MHP, CFR and a tow truck responded. At least two people were transported to Billings hospitals.
•A disturbance-in-progress was reported at 1:11 p.m. on East Fourth Avenue North in Columbus involving someone being on a property who was not supposed to be there. City police responded and determined it was a civil matter.
•An ALS transport was requested by the SBC at 3:54 p.m. CFR responded.
•Suspicious activity was reported at 11:35 p.m. at Itch-Kep-Pe Park in Columbus when multiple people heard gunshots. Police responded but did not locate anything.
•During the previous 7 days, at least 54 motorists were cited or warned for various infractions including driving with a suspended license, driving without having a license in possession, and stop sign violations.