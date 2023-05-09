The Columbus Police Department, Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and the state livestock inspector responded to 317 calls for service during the seven days listed below. The following is a representation of some of those calls:
MONDAY –MAY 1
•Building checks were conducted across the county, starting at 12:12 a.m.
•A disturbance-in-progress was reported at 12:04 a.m. on C Street in Columbus involving two people who had been reportedly fighting for two hours and were “actively physically fighting” and screaming. City police and deputies responded and determined it had only been a verbally argument. An ambulance was called for a man who had cut his hand, but he refused treatment. Both parties were told that if officers were called back to the home, someone would be taken to jail.
•A Columbus resident reported that he had been called by someone claiming to be the Stillwater County undersheriff who told him that he had been “caught laundering money into Mexico” and gave him instructions to take money to the Laurel Walmart. The resident knew it was a scam and saw the caller’s number came out of Washington D.C.
•A controlled burn at 11:13 a.m. on River View Road in Park City got out of hand and spread to a brush fire. Park City Fire crews responded and got the flames under control.
•An Absarokee resident requested to speak with a deputy regarding someone knocking at her door multiple times earlier that morning, and “jiggling the handle.”
•At 1:25 p.m., a controlled burn got out of control on Nye Road. Absarokee Fire crews responded and got the fire contained and mopped up. Approximately 10 acres were involved.
•At 2:40 p.m., a controlled burn on Highway 10 got out of control. Columbus Fire Rescue (CFR) responded and advised Montana Rail Link of the fire. NorthWestern Energy was also advised due to a power pole being on fire. The fire was contained to approximately a half acre.
•At 3:08 p.m., a “fire coming out of the ditch” on Highway 78 and possibly threatening a structure sent CFR to that scene. A pile of logs was on fire and chicken coop, trailer and fence were damaged. The property was turned back over to the landowner at 5:38 p.m.
•At 3:33 p.m., a large plume of smoke was seen in the area of Pine Crest. Park City Fire crews and CFR responded and did not find anything.
•Two to three dead cows were reported in a pasture off the East Frontage Road in Reed Point at 5:25 p.m.
•At 6:18 p.m., a Park City mother reported that her 10-year-old and a friend had been missing for an hour and had last been seen at a play area near the interstate. Deputies and MHP responded. The mother called back at 6:26 p.m. to say the children had been found “very far away” but were safe.
•Suspicious activity was reported at 9:06 p.m. on Annin Avenue in Columbus when a woman reported being in her yard and saying hello to a man walking by who she thought was her neighbor. It was not her neighbor and she noticed that he was walking through people’s yards.
•At 9:56 p.m., a caller reported a tree on fire in a field on Highway 10. CFR responded and determined it had been from an earlier fire.
TUESDAY — MAY 2
•Building checks were conducted across the county, starting at 12:01 a.m.
•A 911 medical emergency was reported at 6:40 a.m. involving a Reed Point man who had passed out and was incoherent. CFR responded.
•A 911 disturbance-in-progress was reported at the county’s Solid Waste Department involving an “irate customer” using vulgar language. A city officer responded, spoke to the customer about “renewing his permit” and watched him leave the facility.
•A woman went to the sheriff’s office requesting information about human remains that were found near Woodbine a few years ago.
•A 2-vehicle crash occurred at 11:53 a.m. on Highway 78 involving a moving truck and a SUV. One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance. MHP, deputies and CFR responded.
•Criminal mischief was reported by a company that had water poured in the gas tank of a piece of construction equipment that was left overnight between Pinecrest and Ronan Ranch Road.
•A medical emergency occurred at 1:50 p.m. involving a Park City school student who had a seizure and was transported to a Billings hospital by ambulance at this doctor’s request. The Park City Ambulance responded.
•A 911 brush fire was reported on the north side of Highway 10 near the Special K Ranch at 7:53 p.m. Deputies and Park City Fire responded. The property who started the burn was notified and went to the scene to “sit on the fire” until it was completely out.
•Suspicious activity was reported on East Third Avenue North in Columbus involving a truck that seems to be driving on the street “a lot at all hours of the night.” City police are investigating.
•Cold trespass was reported at 7:49 p.m. on Pine Crest Road in the Park City area involving a man wearing a gray baseball cap and gray clothing who ran into the woods. Deputies responded, searched the property and the area and told the property owner to call back if the man was seen again.
•A medical emergency occurred at 8:24 p.m. involving a woman in Park City who was suffering from cancer and was ill. The Park City Ambulance was paged.
WEDNESDAY — MAY 3
•A woman requested to speak with a deputy about why a family member’s phone was taken by police during an investigation and had not yet been returned.
•The Columbus School Resource Officer asked that a call for service be created for a cold disturbance at the high school involving a pushing match.
•Suspicious activity was reported at a Columbus business involving a woman seeking services who had no identification. After checking public corrections records, the woman was determined to be considered an “absconder.” City police were called and learned the woman had two felony warrants out of Colorado for larcency/theft and one warrant out of Yellowstone County for deceptive practices and probation violation. The woman was taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
•At 12:12 p.m., a man called dispatch to ask them to call the emergency room as he was headed there with his wife who might have been having a heart attack.
•Montana Department of Corrections Probation & Parole officers conducted home visits in Absarokee and Park City.
•Suspicious activity was reported at 1:14 p.m. regarding a drone being flown over a house on Trewin School Road in Park City the previous day.
•CFR responded to a mutual aid wildland fire call in Luther in Carbon County at 3:06 p.m. Absarokee Fire was also paged.
•Multiple building checks were conducted around the county.
•A 911 suspicious activity call came into dispatch at 9:25 p.m. when an Absarokee resident reported a man that she did not know was “in the back seat of her car that does not belong there.” The caller also said the man had been in her home before getting in her car. Deputies responded and found bags of items stacked in the back seat of the car, but no one around.
•A disturbance-in-progress was reported at 11:46 p.m. at a home on the Columbus Molt Road when gunshots were heard. Deputies responded and found three males who said they had been shooting at a rabbit. They were told to leave the area and that they were not suppose to be shooting at night. The property owner was going to check his cows in the morning to make sure none had been shot.
THURSDAY — MAY 4
•A 911 crash was reported at 1:53 a.m. on I-90 near Reed Point when a driver hit a sign. A deputy responded and found it occurred just across the Sweet Grass County Line. Sweet Grass County and MHP also responded.
•At 7:56 a.m., MRL advised dispatch that the crossing arms at the South Pratten Street crossing in Columbus would be disabled for several hours, but crews would be “in the area to help with traffic flow.”
•A 911 disturbance-in-progress was reported at 12:44 p.m. in Columbus involving a couple in a verbal argument outside a business. City police responded.
•A 911 traffic violation-in-progress was reported at 3:04 p.m. on I-90 involving a pickup truck that ran another motorist off the road. Deputies and MHP responded. One deputy was held up by a train for approximately 10 minutes.
•A convicted violent felon reported to the sheriff’s office to register on the state Sexual Violent Offender Registry.
•A 911 burglary-in-progress was reported at 8:35 p.m. in Absarokee turned out to be the cat sitter.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 10:38 p.m. involving a 70-year-old man on Meadow Muffin Road who fell ill. He was taken to Stillwater Billings Clinic by CFR.
FRIDAY — MAY 5
•An Advanced Life Support (ALS) transport was requested by the Stillwater Billings Clinic at 1:17 a.m. CFR responded.
•A 911 rollover crash occurred at 1:42 a.m. on the Joliet Road. MHP, deputies and CFR responded and found the driver at a friend’s house, uninjured.
•A deputy was advised of a pit bull that has reportedly been “roaming” the Homestead neighborhood in Park City, “trying to attack people” who come and get their mail.
•A medical emergency at 12:37 p.m. involving a man eating lunch in Columbus ended with him being taken to the hospital by ambulance.
A 911 disturbance-in-progress was reported at 4:02 p.m. on Annin Avenue in Columbus involving a child allegedly hitting a parent with a chair. City police, deputies and MHP responded, found the child nearby and requested the youth probation officer come to the scene. The child was cited with partner/family member assault. The child was released to a family member.
•A 911 fire caused by a lightning strike was reported at 4:42 p.m. in the area of Coyote Pass in Columbus. CFR responded and found a small fire in some downed trees. The homeowner and the county Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) office were notified.
•A 911 well-being check was conducted on a local resident.
•A driver was cited for DUI following a traffic stop on Highway 78 at 10:58 p.m. A portable breath alcohol test showed a .163 BAC level.
SATURDAY — MAY 6
•County-wide building checks began at 1:01 a.m.
•An ALS transport was requested by the Stillwater Billings Clinic at 9:02 a.m. CFR responded.
•A Rapelje Road resident reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor’s “truck exhaust being so loud.” Deputies were advised.
•“Abusively loud” music was being played at 5:56 p.m. in the area of South Woodard Avenue in Absarokee. A deputy responded and advised the person to turn down the music, which was playing in a vehicle.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 9:10 p.m. involving a man at Itch-Kep-Pe Park in Columbus who was holding his chest and requesting an ambulance. CFR responded.
•A missing person report at 9:38 p.m. sent city police and deputies searching Columbus for a 16-year-old who had left the family home following dispute. An extensive search did not locate the teen. At 3:21 a.m., the teen appeared at the sheriff’s office dispatch window, saying he had run away earlier and believed he should stop at dispatch first in case he had been listed as missing. Following a long talk with an officer, the teen was returned to a parent.
SUNDAY — MAY 7
•At 12:15 a.m., two deputies investigating a suspicious activity call at a Columbus brewery accidentally locked themselves in the business. The owner was contacted and was able to go free them.
•Building checks began at 1:09 a.m.
•A 911 medical emergency occurred at 1:56 a.m. involving a schizophrenic individual who needed to go to the hospital. CFR responded.
•A 911 disturbance-in-progress occurred at 2 a.m. at the Columbus Super 8 Motel. City police and deputies responded and left after the involved parties came to a mutual agreement “that nothing else” would occur.
•A 911 disturbance-in-progress occurred at 2:19 p.m. in Park City involving a mental health issue.
•A cold 911 disturbance was reported at 5:10 p.m. involving a request to remove a juvenile from a home where he has been living due to threats and damage to the property.
•A 911 disturbance-in-progress was reported at 8:12 p.m. involving issues of alleged abuse, vaping, cell phone addiction and school problems.
•During the previous 7 days, at least 34 motorists were cited or warned for various infractions including DUI, driving with a suspended license, registration and insurance issues, failure to stop, and stop sign violations.