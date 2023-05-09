With Montana Governor Greg Gianforte’s signing into law House Bill 222, property tax refunds for tax years 2022 and 2023 will happen.
According to Stillwater County Treasurer Jerry Friend, here is the how those refunds will work, direct from the bill as signed.
The following was supplied by Friend:
Section 2.Property tax rebate — manner of claiming — limitations — appropriation. (1) Subject to the conditions provided for in [sections 1 through 3], there is a rebate of Montana property taxes in the amount of:
(a) $500 or the amount of total property taxes paid, whichever is less, for tax year 2022; and
(b)$500 or the amount of total property taxes paid, whichever is less, for tax year 2023.
(2) The rebate provided for in subsection (1) is for Montana property taxes assessed to and paid by a taxpayer or taxpayers on property they owned and occupied as a principal residence during the relevant tax year.
(3) The department shall mail a notice to potential claimants by June 30, 2023, for tax year 2022 and by June 30, 2024, for tax year 2023. Receipt of a notice does not establish that a taxpayer or property owner is eligible for a rebate, and a taxpayer who does not receive a notice may still be eligible to claim a rebate. All taxpayers, regardless of the receipt of notice, shall claim a rebate as provided in subsection (5).
(4) Except as provided in subsections (5)© and (5)(d), a single-family dwelling unit, unit of a multiple-unit dwelling, trailer, manufactured home, or mobile home and as much of the surrounding land, not exceeding 1 acre that is owned by an entity is not eligible to claim the rebate.
(5) (a) All claims for this property tax rebate must be submitted to the department electronically or by mail for each tax year the rebate is claimed.
(i) Electronic claims must be submitted between August 15 and October 1 each year through the department’s website.
(ii) Claims submitted by mail must be made on a form prescribed by the department and postmarked by October 1 each year.
(b) Subject to subsections (5)© and (5)(d), a claim for rebate must be submitted, under penalty of false swearing and the penalties provided in [section 3], on a form prescribed by the department and must contain:
(i) an affirmation that the claimant owns and maintains the land and improvements as the principal residence as defined in [section 1];
(ii) the geocode or other property identifier for the principal residence that the claimant is requesting the rebate on;
(iii) the social security number of the claimant, the claimant’s spouse, and any dependents; and
(iv) any other information as required by the department that is relevant to the claimant’s eligibility.
© The personal representative of the estate of a deceased taxpayer may execute and file the claim for rebate on behalf of a deceased taxpayer who qualifies for the rebate.
(d) The trustee of a grantor revocable trust may file a claim on behalf of the trust if the dwelling meets the definition of a principal residence for the grantor.
(6) Only one rebate for each tax year will be issued to a taxpayer for the Montana property taxes paid by the taxpayer for tax year 2022 and tax year 2023.
(7) If a debt is due and owing to the state, the department may offset the rebate in this section as provided in sections 15-30-2629, 15-30-2630, 17-4-105, or as otherwise provided by law.
(8) The payment of property tax rebates and administration costs related to paying property tax refunds under this section are statutorily appropriated, as provided in 17-7-502, from the general fund to the department of revenue for distribution to taxpayers and for related administration costs.