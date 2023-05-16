Washouts on the West Rosebud Road and Fiddler Creek Road in the southern portion of Stillwater County will soon be getting some much needed attention.
Mystic Mountain LLC has been awarded the bid for the project, with a bid of $870,118.59 — the lowest of three submitted last month. Stahly Engineering reviewed all three bids, vetted Mystic Mountain and recommended that the Stillwater County Commission choose Mystic for the project.
The commissioners did just that at the regularly held Tuesday morning agenda meeting.
The damage to the roads dates back several years. In 2020, the county obtained a $2.3 million Federal Economic Development Administration grant for the project.
Work on the roads is expected to be done by the end of this year.
Commissioners also handled the following business:
DEPARTMENT MONEY MATTERS
The treasurer’s office reported $57,022,640.08 for the month ending April 30.
The sheriff’s office reported $300 for the month ending April 30.
WEED DEPARTMENT
Weed Department Coordinator Dana Weatherford explained that the county’s annual $7,000 weed spraying contract with what was Montana Rail Link will continue for this year with new owner Burlington Northern Sante Fe (BNSF). BNSF will re-evaluate the contract next year.
Weatherford also spoke of the Fishtail Basin Weed Management creation and the cost-share contract with the Montana Department of Agriculture. The total cost of this project is $103,000 with the county and the landowner match of 50-50 — making the county responsible for $51,500. Weatherford described this as a large-scale helicopter project.