Washouts on the West Rosebud Road and Fiddler Creek Road in the southern portion of Stillwater County will soon be getting some much needed attention.

Mystic Mountain LLC has been awarded the bid for the project, with a bid of $870,118.59 — the lowest of three submitted last month. Stahly Engineering reviewed all three bids, vetted Mystic Mountain and recommended that the Stillwater County Commission choose Mystic for the project.