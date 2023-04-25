Editor’s Note: Sunday will bring the last day of April and with it, the 100th birthday of Nye resident Herbert Anthony Russell Jr. The following is a brief history of his upbringing and life from one his daughters.
Herbert Anthony Russell Jr. was born on April 30, 1923, in a cabin on the north side of Limestone near Nye, on his father's homestead. He came into the world delivered by the hands of his father, Herbert A. Russell, then cradled him in the arms of his mother, Delia Ann Kilban Russell. Although he was never weighed or measured at birth, he surely measured up since.
Throughout the years, Herb's father purchased other homesteads. Herb learned the value of hard work from his parents — raising sheep, crops and gardens and farming with a team of horses. The family lived their lives through hard times, loss, drought, depression, fires and floods. Herb has lived through it all. Even war.
In 1947, Herb married the love of his life, Susan Anne Rich, of Dean. Together they raised six children and helped and supported their partners, uncles and any wayward person along the way at their home at Limestone. There was — and still is — a plate at his table for anyone who stops by his home.
From a young age, Herb herded sheep, hauled supplies to sheep camps on Iron Mountain, trapped, farmed, irrigated, harvested hay and grain, hauled hay, broke horses sheared sheep, cat skinner, equipment operator, mined for American Chrome, then later for the Anaconda Mining Company. He did any job he could and then some to support his family. He also always found time to spend with his family. Herb was still doing some work on the ranch until just a few years ago. His home remains on the ranch with Susan, a love that has spanned of 75 years of marriage.
He is a proud father of six children, 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and also has numerous relatives, friends and neighbors. He is a quiet man, of few words, But when he does speak, his words mean something.
Many can't imagine living 100 years and if they are so lucky, then they can aspire to live like Herb — kind and capable, honest, giving, gentle, talented, ambitious, dependable, hardworking and always giving a helping hand to those who need it.