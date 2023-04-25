100

Herbert Russell in a recent photo.
Herbert Russell as a young boy, working the family’s property with his rifle and dog.

Editor’s Note: Sunday will bring the last day of April and with it, the 100th birthday of Nye resident Herbert Anthony Russell Jr. The following is a brief history of his upbringing and life from one his daughters.

Herbert Anthony Russell Jr. was born on April 30, 1923, in a cabin on the north side of Limestone near Nye, on his father's homestead. He came into the world delivered by the hands of his father, Herbert A. Russell, then cradled him in the arms of his mother, Delia Ann Kilban Russell. Although he was never weighed or measured at birth, he surely measured up since.