The Old Stone Players return to the stage this weekend with “The Single Man” at the Cobblestone on Friday and Saturday.
The play is being performed on four nights over the course of two weekends. Popcorn night is April 21, dinner night is April 22, dessert night is April 28 and pie night is April 29. Tickets are available at Cloud Nine Quilts on Absarokee’s main street at 15 S Woodard or by calling (406) 328-4032 or the Absarokee Liquor Store at (406)328-4447. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the play starts at 7 p.m.
Described as a parody between the Pink Panther and The Bachelor, “The Single Man” begins when after a death threat is found on the set of the hit television show, “The Single Man.” The producers strike upon a brilliant idea: Have suave mustachioed investigator Henri Poisson fill in for the terrified bachelor in order to root out the presumptive killer. But with eight single ladies vying for his attention on the show, will Poisson be able to discover the killer in time? Who will get the rose, and who will get the thorns? A hilarious murder mystery spoof.
Phil Adams and Billy Flanagan have long been participants and organizers in this annual event and are at it again bringing us out of winter weather for a good laugh and community gathering.
All proceeds go to support the efforts of the Cobblestone Committee to maintain and improve this Historic School that now serves as a hub for community activities.