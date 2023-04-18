The Old Stone Players return to the stage this weekend with “The Single Man” at the Cobblestone on Friday and Saturday.

The play is being performed on four nights over the course of two weekends. Popcorn night is April 21, dinner night is April 22, dessert night is April 28 and pie night is April 29. Tickets are available at Cloud Nine Quilts on Absarokee’s main street at 15 S Woodard or by calling (406) 328-4032 or the Absarokee Liquor Store at (406)328-4447. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the play starts at 7 p.m.