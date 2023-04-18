Early spring has arrived. Until recently, you might not have thought that by looking outside. That is often how spring is in Montana.
In fact, March was a difficult month to get anything done, especially for getting a good look at the ground and the river. Despite the challenging conditions, our RATT (River Assessment Triage Team) managed to do initial site visits along the Stillwater and East Rosebud Rivers.
Initiated by the Stillwater Valley Watershed Council (SVWC) in the fall, this team was formed to assess local rivers as a whole, focusing on prioritizing and identifying projects and issues for landowners most impacted by the June 2022 flooding.
Although the team will draw conclusions and publish best practices and recommendations based on specific site visits that could benefit landowners, the team is mostly responsible for getting a big-picture look at the situation to work toward a coordinated response.
In February, the team identified a 3-day span in March to get out and conduct site visits determined by the landowner surveys that were sent in. We were set to go for March 7-9, but the weather got the best of us that week. With new snow on the ground, especially in the upper reaches of the Stillwater that week, we decided to call it off. It is important for these site visits that our experts get a good view of the river, the banks, and the ground, unencumbered by snow.
We rescheduled and hoped for Plan B, March 15-17. This time, we decided to push ahead with the plan because later in spring, our team runs into several scheduling conflicts, and we needed to get these site visits done well before highwater. The ground was not completely bare (but it wasn’t at all in March) but much better than the previous weekend and far better than the next weekend. It turned out to be the perfect window of time for getting a look at the river.
Originally, we scheduled site visits along the upper and mid Stillwater, not knowing how quickly the team could get through them. By day three, the team was able to visit all sites as well as critical sites along the East Rosebud and lower Stillwater.
We visited a total of over 30 sites. Our team took field notes, compared what they saw on the ground to the pre- and post-flood imagery that we had from January, and considered potential treatments (or not) for certain issues. Remember, this project is more ‘global’ in nature. The team is assessing and considering what they are seeing as general trends, typical issues, and reoccurring impacts to be able to make best practice recommendations using sites as examples.
Publishing these recommendations is the next step in this project. Currently, our team is synthesizing their observations into a report. The team will meet and discuss what they saw, decide if revisiting any of these sites or supplemental sites is necessary, and do any specific landowner outreach if they need more information.
We are planning for another team virtual meeting to discuss this in April. SVWC will make these reports publicly available, especially to the landowners who took part. The report will be modeled after a similar report that was published after flooding along the Musselshell River in 2011. That report can be found on the website of the Musselshell Watershed Coalition.
The team is still compiling its observations, however, we’d like to share a few preliminary general takeaways from our site visits so far. These are not yet results, but more food for thought:
•Some people rightly feel their property could be at great risk right now. If that is the case, they should be vigilant and prepared for emergency actions, but be careful not to overreact to the current situation. The river will continue to adjust for many years, which could cause issues later.
•Landowners should give serious consideration to the need for action. This can range from taking no immediate action (which in some cases is the best, most sensible, and cost-effective option) to some type of serious intervention. It is also important to keep in mind that blanket riprap may be an option in some cases but is not the only option in all cases. In some cases, landowners might have a bank/erosion issue that can be solved by other forms of bank stabilization methods. In other cases, landowners might be faced with a water volume issue, in which case riprap may cause channel restriction. This could worsen the impacts of the water volume issue. This type of consideration should be made by landowners on their sites.
•Less aggressive treatments might offer the most cost-effective solution to the current issue, especially given that the river will continue adjusting over the next several years. It comes down to a cost effectiveness question, weighing the value of the land, risk that is posed, and cost of the treatment. We have been reminded several times of the case along the Musselshell starting in 2011 (and other watersheds that have experienced this type of event). After that disaster, landowners that were able to wait longer to see how the river would change in the following years (which it did) were often the ones that fared better in the long run.
With that in mind, the RATT team plans to host a community educational event to talk more about the project, observations, and general recommendations. This will take place in late spring. You will get the invitation. Additionally, we (re)learned through this process how important the human element is to the story of this flood. Many of the landowners whose sites we visited had stories to tell of the flood. The RATT team wants to collect those stories as well. If you or a neighbor has a story you would like to share, please get a hold of the SVWC.
We would love to record parts of these, collect them for the future, and include a few in the final RATT report. Please mark your calendars for the Permitting and Run-Off Preparation Panel on Wednesday, May 3 at 5 p.m. at the Cobblestone in Absarokee. This panel will consist of representatives from the Army Corps, Conservation District, Floodplain, DES, FWP, other county agencies, and the Watershed Council to discuss a range of topics including what qualifies for emergency permitting and spring run-off. We are proud of what this team has been able to do so far and will update as we proceed. We are so grateful to every organization and group that has contributed to the formation of the RATT team. It has truly been a community effort and we look forward to more to come.