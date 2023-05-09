Stillwater Billings Clinic’s “Right Here At Home” is this Saturday, celebrating Nurse’s Week and the community in a family-fun setting with food, shopping and a movie.
Beginning at 4 p.m., local businesses are invited to set up shop while area food trucks will compete for the public’s vote for “Best Testing Food Truck.”
The family-friendly movie “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” will be played at dark (around 8:20 p.m.-8:30 p.m.) with the community welcome to sit in their vehicles or set up lawn chairs to watch in drive-In movie style.
Sweet Spotz Shaved Ice, Palladium, The Hangry Hero, Montana Melt, Tim Tup Thai and Blissful Bowls will compete for the ’23 Right Here at Home Event Best Food Truck.
Also being spotlighted are Stillwater Billings Clinic’s R.N. Becky Wegner and CNA Rachel Schneider, who both recently were awarded for their work by Billings Clinic.
The awards were selected from peer nominations from individuals within Billings Clinic as a whole.
Wegner received Billings Clinic’s Friends of Nursing Outstanding Nurse award. Schneider received Billings Clinic’s Outstanding Nursing Support Staff award.
Stillwater Billings Clinic staff surprised the woman with their awards last week during a ceremony. They will be attending an awards ceremony in Billings during Nursing Week on May 10.
“This week, we are celebrating Healthcare and Nurses Week! While we are thankful for the roles that make our clinic and hospital what it is, our nurses have really stepped up during staffing shortages and trying times in healthcare. We are celebrating them with gifts, put together and funded by our Stillwater Community Healthcare Foundation and through sponsor dollars from this event,” said SBC Marketing/Foundation Coordinator Beau Gurie.