School Election Results May 9, 2023 12 hrs ago

ABSAROKEE
SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE — 2 SEATS OPEN
Scot Barthelmess: 274
Gary Gates: 219
Kathleen "Kathy" Barch: 204
Write-Ins: 17

ELEMENTARY MILL LEVY $14,968.30
For: 235
Against: 152

RAPELJE
ELEMENTARY GENERAL FUND MILL LEVY -
For: 48
Against: 17
This mill levy was for $9,170.2, which is approximately1.56 mills, adding approximately $2.11 in taxes on a $100,000 house and $4.22 on a $200,000 house

MOLT
SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE
Raymond Karls: Trustee by acclamation