The Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Nye has begun to return to normal production with the repair and recommissioning of the shaft infrastructure last week that had shut down operations at the 50 level in early March.
It will take two weeks for work to fully resume. Work resumed on April 16.
The temporary shutdown is expected to reduce production from the Nye mine by approximately 30,000 2E ounces of platinum and palladium. The mine’s ore is approximately 78 percent palladium and 22 percent platinum, according to Vice President of Legal, Environmental and Government Affairs for U.S. PGM Operations Heather McDowell.
The announcement was made to shareholders on April 24. The shut down occurred on March 2.
Damage to a winder in the vertical shaft that accesses deeper levels of the mine in March forced the temporary shut down of all work at the 50 level and below.
It occurred when the skip that hauls ore failed, resulting in structural damage to the shaft headgear, winder house and winder rope, McDowell said at that time. The fail occurred during what is being described as “non-routine” maintenance on the winder, according to a press release from the company at that time. No injuries were reported.
The repair had expected to take approximately four weeks.