Years of planning have materialized into a tangible result that was unveiled last Friday night when the county offered a sneak peek of the new fairgrounds, which is scheduled to be completed this summer.
It is the first brand new construction to be erected by the county in decades and the first step in the Facilities Capital Improvement Plan (FCIP) multi-phased project designed to build and/or renovate buildings to meet county needs for years to come.
“To my knowledge other than the new road and bridge building a few years ago, the fairgrounds, sand shed and equipment building are the only new construction in many decades. It is exciting to watch and be a part of the planning and execution,” said Stillwater County Commissioner Steve Riveland.
The purpose of Friday night’s event was to give businesses and individuals an early look and the opportunity to make financial donations for specific items or naming/sponsorship rights.
Approximately 70 invitations were sent out with approximately 60 people and several businesses attending.
As attendees arrived, they were met by a county representative — such as a Stillwater County commissioner, county development office staff or a FCIP committee community member — and taken on a tour of the building.
Stillwater County Economic Development Director Stephanie Ray says the goal is to be ready to roll for the annual county 4H Fair in July.
COUNTY COSTS, PRIVATE DONATIONS AND NAMING RIGHTSThe price of the building and attached 72x108 indoor arena is $8.1 million and is being paid for with a combination of the following funds, according to Stillwater County Commission Chairman Tyrell Hamilton:
Metal Mines: $3,000,000
General Capital Fund: $2,100,000
ARPA funding: $1,800,000
PILT: $1,200,000
Private donations will be used to enhance the fairgrounds and property over and above what already will be in place. For example, kitchen equipment, landscaping and livestock panels are all items listed on a donor card that attendees were given Friday. Those things are in the $8.1 million price tag the county is paying. But there is room for more.
“The commission has budgeted for landscaping, kitchen, and panels, however, more can be added to the program, which will just make the user experience better,” says Ray.
There are four donor levels designated (which can also be seen on the county’s website at www.stillwatercountymt.gov) — Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.
At the Bronze level, cash donations, outside benches and trees are listed with the minimum set at $2,500. At the Platinum level are naming rights for the fairgrounds building and the indoor arena. Naming rights for the building are listed at $10,000 a year for a minimum of six years and naming rights for the indoor arena are listed at $5,000 year for a minimum of $5,000 a year.
All donors will be listed on a “Donor Wall” inside the facility.
Two more events are planned prior to the official opening — a business after hours and then full day that will be open to the public.