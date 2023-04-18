new fairgrounds

From the front entry of the main building.
Looking from the entry of the building, the covered arena can be seen back and slightly to the right. Bathrooms, storage rooms, a conference room and a kitchen are located to the left.

Years of planning have materialized into a tangible result that was unveiled last Friday night when the county offered a sneak peek of the new fairgrounds, which is scheduled to be completed this summer.

It is the first brand new construction to be erected by the county in decades and the first step in the Facilities Capital Improvement Plan (FCIP) multi-phased project designed to build and/or renovate buildings to meet county needs for years to come.