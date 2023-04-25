The Renegades started the weekend with a double header versus Conrad and Shepherd on Friday, April 21 on their home field.
In the first contest Stillwater put forth a valiant effort after finding themselves down by 5 runs in the 7th inning. Stillwater scored three runs on a single by Natalie Gairrett and an error.
The comeback fell short, however, and Conrad narrowly defeated the Renegades 10-8. Conrad opened the scoring in the first inning. After Conrad scored three runs in the top of the second, Stillwater answered back with three runs of their own. Conrad then scored on a triple, knocking in two more runs.
The Renegade’s Sage Manley hit a home run on a 1-2 count, scoring three runs. Stillwater knotted the game at 5 apiece with their bats in the bottom of the 5th inning when Hannah Kimble singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs. The Stillwater Renegades were in the game until the final moments. The Renegades knocked in one home run on the night when Manley hit a four-bagger in the second inning. Rhanda Vindiola led the Renegades with two hits in three at bats. In their second game of the night, the Renegades fell behind early against the Shepherd Fillies and could not find their way back, eventually losing 3-9.
Shepherd started the scoring on a single in the first and second innings and jumped out with the lead. Stillwater scored three runs in the 6th inning with RBIs from Natalie Gairrett and Hannah Kimble, but it was not enough. Brylee Lowell was in the circle for the Renegades. Lowell lasted three innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs while striking out two. Kimble threw four innings in relief. Sage Manley, Maylee Lowell, Gairrett, and Kimble each collected one hit to lead Stillwater. Saturday was a new day for the Renegades.
Natalie Gairrett worked over the Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua Scotties defense with her bats, collecting four hits in the 16-5 victory. Gairrett singled in the first, singled in the third, homered in the sixth, and singled in the seventh. Stillwater got on the scoreboard first with three runs in the first inning. Despite allowing the Scotties to score three runs in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game, the Renegades pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning. Madi Kilgrove doubled on a 3-0 count, scoring two runs and an error scored two additional runs for Stillwater. The Renegades scored again in the seventh inning adding five more runs to their score. The big inning was thanks to walks by Maylee Lowell and Kilgrove and an error on a ball put in play by Isis Torres and Sammie Howell. Hannah Kimble earned the win for Stillwater. The righty lasted all seven innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out nine. Stillwater tallied one homerun on the day when Gairrett went yard in the sixth inning. The Renegades racked up 14 hits in the contest. Gairrett, Kilgrove, Lowell, Rhanda Vindiola, and Howell all had multiple hits for the team. Gairrett led with four in five at bats.