The T-Hanger project at the Woltermann Memorial Airport remains on track, but at a scaled-back level.
What had been planned as a 12-hanger construction project is now a 6-hanger project, driven by higher than expected bids. Concrete bids came in three times higher than what had been anticipated, Airport Board member Jay Baum recently explained to both the Columbus City Council and the Stillwater County Commissioners.
The new construction cost is $1,141,866, with the county and city each responsible for $62,435.59. The hangars are expected to generate approximately $20,000 per year in revenue and all six hangers are basically already filled, said Rich Cowger, who is also an Airport Board member and a pilot. The airport currently generates approximately $8,000 a year, mainly through lot leases.
Baum presented the new numbers to the city at its April 17 meeting and requested three things:
•Council approval for the $1.4 million bid and a commitment to pay the city’s required share of $62,435.59.
•Approval on the final design project for “substantial completion”
•Approval to pay an invoice to Morrison Mairele for the bidding of the project, which amounted to $307.44 for the city’s share.
The city already has $43,000 of its share, meaning it needed to commit to pay the additional $20,000. The city council gave approval on all three items.
Baum and Cowger presented the same requests to the commissioners at the April 18 agenda meeting. The county gave approval as well, including the $62,435.59 for its share.