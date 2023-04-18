apples

Stillwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Toby Reissig displays some moves as Absarokee School’s Beth Pelton observes.
Stillwater County Undersheriff Randy Smith battles Absarokee school’s Amy Jeffrey for control of the ball.


AHS senior Tandy Planicheck was awarded with the first $500 Apples Vs. Donuts scholarship from money that was made at last year's event.

A 3-point shot at the buzzer made by Absarokee High School Principal Cameron Barber sealed a win for the Apple basketball team Friday night in the second annual Apples versus Donuts basketball fundraiser.

The victory shot also sparked the student body to storm the court and left several Donuts players (all local law enforcement) stunned, according to play-by-play announcer Blake Haug.