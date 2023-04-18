Back row, from the left: Absarokee school’s Amy Jeffery, Rachel Barthelmess, Beth Pelton, MHP trooper Wyatt Duncan, Absarokee school’s Tori Lewis, Stillwater County Undersheriff Randy Smith, Absarokee school’s Matthew Mullen, Cameron Barber, Stillwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Clay Waltner, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputy Mo Richardson, Absarokee’s Elias Richardson, Absarokee’s Brian Young, Absarokee’s Jakson Heimer, MHP Trooper Jon Church. Middle row: Stillwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Palmer, Stillwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Cactus Anderson, Stillwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Daylon Richard, Absarokee’s Steve Nummerdor, Absarokee’s Nicki Reissig, MHP Trooper Ethan Yordslip Front: Stillwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Toby Reissig
Absarokee principal Cameron Barber is double-teamed by Stillwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Toby Reissig and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputy Mo Richardson.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wyatt Duncan knocks the ball away from Absarokee school’s Amy Jeffrey.
Stillwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Daylon Richard (left) and Deputy Cache Anderson (right) double-team Absarokee school’s Nicki Reissig.
A 3-point shot at the buzzer made by Absarokee High School Principal Cameron Barber sealed a win for the Apple basketball team Friday night in the second annual Apples versus Donuts basketball fundraiser.
The victory shot also sparked the student body to storm the court and left several Donuts players (all local law enforcement) stunned, according to play-by-play announcer Blake Haug.
The Apples, comprised of Absarokee teachers, took the win and evened the series with the Donuts. The Donuts had led the entire game until that last shot.
Haug said there were some questionable calls late in the game involving Colton Young, who was officiating, and his dad, Brian Young, who was playing for the Apples.
Last year’s MVP, Stillwater County Undersheriff Randy Smith, presented the first ever Apples Versus Donuts scholarship at halftime to senior Tandy Planicheck. The $500 scholarship was funded through money raised at last year’s inaugural game. Planicheck, who last year served as a referee for the game, will be studying elementary education in the fall.
Mindy Young won the 50/50 raffle drawing and donated it all back, amounting to $255.
This year’s event raised more than $1,500, and organizer Nicki Reissig anticipates increasing the scholarship amount next year. Reissig is a counselor at Absarokee as well as the head volleyball coach and wife of Stillwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Toby Reissig.
“This event really wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office, especially Randy Smith. I also want to give a shout out to MHP Trooper Wyatt Duncan as he’s the one who brought this amazing idea from his hometown,” said Reissig. “To all of the participants, referees and volunteers — this event wouldn’t be possible and I appreciate you all having such a great sense of humor. A huge shout-out goes to Blake Haug because the event just wouldn’t be the same without his jokes and references to ibuprofen. We are definitely ready for round three next year!”