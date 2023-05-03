Following feedback from a Town Hall meeting last week about the City of Columbus’ proposed water and sewer rate increase in order to qualify for certain grants and loans, a new plan has emerged.
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, a resolution was passed approving a $1 million loan from the General Fund. The loan, combined with $200,000 in previously secured grants and another $100,000 already paid toward the project described below, will fund the $1.3 million Pratten Street Crossing Railroad Sewer Project.
The project involves the replacement of a 1916 clay sewer pipe that has been “dipping” for several years and is responsible for carrying 70 percent of the city’s effluent.
At Monday’s meeting, the council talked about the Town Hall meeting. Councilman Danen Johannes said attendees very clearly were not interested in loans that would require the city to substantially increase its base rates, but rather favored low-interest loans. Councilman Rick White said the meeting, in his opinion, had gone “quite well.”
Columbus Mayor Webb Mandeville said the feedback clearly showed the council it needed to take another look at other options.
“It opened options that we’re going to have to consider,” said Mandeville.
Councilman Cole Waltner said he does feel it is the council’s responsibility to put the city in a better place to be financially ready for such large-scale projects in the future, than what it currently is in. Mandeville agreed with that sentiment.
THE TOWN HALL MEETING
Less than 30 Columbus residents turned out the meeting that last just under two hours. The message was clear: Find an alternative way to fund needed sewer projects instead of drastically increasing water and sewer rates.
The meeting was held following the mailing of a pamphlet detailing a water/sewer rate study recently completed for the city. That study revealed that in order in qualify for specific grants and Intercap loans for planned projects, the city would have to raise its base rates and by a substantial sum.
That point was driven home to the Columbus City Council with a recent rejection for an Intercap loan based on the city’s too low base rates.
The council had been presented with multiple possible options by Engineering West, which conducted the rate study. The bottom line, in order to hit the base rate needed to qualify for the financial help the city was looking for, a 187 percent hike would need to take place over the course of five years. Currently, the residential base rate for water and sewer combined is $42.65. The target residential base rate by 2027 is $122.74.
Mandeville and the entire City Council have expressed deep concerns about the impact such hikes will have on fixed income households.
Mandeville opened the meeting by introducing the full council and giving an overview of the Pratten Street Crossing Railroad Sewer Project. The city was denied an Intercap loan/grant for this project due to its low base rates.
Travis West of West Engineering gave a brief presentation of the water/sewer rate study. It was then opened for comments and questions.
COMMENTS, QUESTIONS AND OTHER IDEAS
Approximately 12 different residents posed questions to the council and West, centering on differences between proposed residential and commercial base rates, possibilities of raising only sewer rates considering sewer projects are in need of funding and the impact higher rates will have on those on fixed incomes as well as across the board.
Andrew Newell asked about property taxes and the possibility of using those funds for such projects. Mandeville said that is a possibility and would work as if the city was “borrowing” from the general fund, which is where property taxes go.
Dennis Holten, the former city public works director, offered several comments, saying it is possible to get a loan without target rates and that during his long tenure at the city, the term “target rate” made him cringe.
Holten also questioned the practice of increasing to a target rate for the sake of one loan or grant, which would still involve the city having to contribute matching funds. Target rates also discourage water conservation and noted that the city’s water system is in “great shape” — a comment with which West agreed.
Former city attorney Doug Howard echoed many Holten’s statements. Howard said the city had done a number of projects over the last 30 to 40 years by getting money through other programs. Howard encouraged the council to help from people “who know what they are doing” regarding rural committees and infrastructure programs. Holten and Howard both feel that any comparison to other city or town is meaningless, as each place has its own water sources, population, needs, etc.
Cody Schlehuber told the council that he is fortunate and is on a well, but he has concerns about other people as the cost of everything continues to rise. Schlehuber called on the council to have “a little more common sense” and find another way to fund the projects.
Paul Young asked about the possibility of raising only sewer rates, which West said was something that could be explored.
One citizen described a scenario of people like himself, being on fixed incomes and having to let their lawns go brown because they won’t be able to afford water.
“Is that not a detriment to our town,” the man asked.
“Yes,” said Mandeville immediately.
At the close of the meeting, Mandeville said that there is enough money in the General Fund for the sewer projects and that he and Addis would look into that option. The entire purpose of the Town Hall meeting was to get feedback and ideas.
“We don’t want to rush it,” said West.
“That’s why we hold these,” said Mandeville.