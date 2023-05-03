City Hall

Following feedback from a Town Hall meeting last week about the City of Columbus’ proposed water and sewer rate increase in order to qualify for certain grants and loans, a new plan has emerged.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, a resolution was passed approving a $1 million loan from the General Fund. The loan, combined with $200,000 in previously secured grants and another $100,000 already paid toward the project described below, will fund the $1.3 million Pratten Street Crossing Railroad Sewer Project.