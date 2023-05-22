Montana Power Co.

Ninety-two years ago, Montana was working on an idea of gigantic proportions which involved laying new gas lines for the Montana Power Company across the state.

In the Columbus and Absarokee areas, various crews were seen working, most of which contained local workers. Included in the project were six total crews for the eastern Montana project tasked with carrying gas from Dry Creek field to Bozeman, a distance of 115 miles. Seventy-five of these workers were stationed in Absarokee near Beaver Creek with the job of digging a mile of trench and laying down the same amount of pipe in just one day with their present crew and equipment.

