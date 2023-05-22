Ninety-two years ago, Montana was working on an idea of gigantic proportions which involved laying new gas lines for the Montana Power Company across the state.
In the Columbus and Absarokee areas, various crews were seen working, most of which contained local workers. Included in the project were six total crews for the eastern Montana project tasked with carrying gas from Dry Creek field to Bozeman, a distance of 115 miles. Seventy-five of these workers were stationed in Absarokee near Beaver Creek with the job of digging a mile of trench and laying down the same amount of pipe in just one day with their present crew and equipment.
More than 3,000 men were employed by this project, with the estimated cost of the industries being around 15 million dollars. The work of carrying the main lines as the first procedure in the construction program with Big Timber, Columbus, Livingston, Belgrade, Bozeman, Manhattan, Butte, Anaconda, Three Forks, Deer Lodge and Helena were already given gas franchises at this point.
It was said to the people that at the time “gas would be so cheap that everyone along the line will be able to use it instead of coal,” stated sources from The Columbus News. The project was profitable to Columbus and its people in construction work as it served as “considerable labor to local men, bringing many dollars to town,” stated The Columbus News.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.