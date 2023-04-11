At the peak of World War II, the importance of war bonds was exceedingly more prominent.
President Roosevelt used two major means in order to raise money for the war, being increased taxes and the borrowing of money through the sale of war bonds.
“A war bond is a debt security issued by a government to finance military operations during times of war or conflict. Because war bonds offered a rate of return below the market rate, investment was achieved by making emotional appeals to patriotic citizens to lend the government money,” according to a 2022 news article written by Andrew Ancheta, a finance editor from Investopedia.
Written in a 1943 article in The Columbus News, “E. A. Blenker stressed the thrift motive in buying and holding bonds, pointing out that the bonds appreciate in value one third at their maturity and that the purchasing power of the money will no doubt be much higher when the bonds mature than it is at the present time.”
Also quoted in the article was Frank D. Danichek Jr., president of Union No. 12456, District No. 50, United Mine Workers of America, “He stated that he was of draft age, as were many of the men of the min and that in the very early future ge might be in foreign service and that if it becomes his duty to serve gus country he hopes and believes that he people back hop will back him up with money to buy guns, tanks, planes and ships just as far as they possibly could.”
Stillwater County itself partook in raising bonds to support the war, creating a War Bond Drive Committee set on raising enough funds to pay off the county subscription quota. On top of a $15,000 donation from the War Bond Drive Committee, as of April 15, 1943, Stillwater County raised over $25,000 in war bonds. This covered twenty-five percent of the county subscription to be met. Nationally, war loan drives took place with the hopes of raising over 13 billion dollars to support
American armies, running on the slogan “They give their lives — you lend your money.”
