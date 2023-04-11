Play

Supported by the Cobblestone Preservation Committee, this popular local theater group is getting back on stage after a long break. Many familiar faces and also new wanna-be actors from the Absarokee community are taking up the roles in a fun, action packed comedy “The Single Man.”

Described as a parody between the Pink Panther and The Bachelor, “The Single Man” begins when after a death threat is found on the set of the hit television show, “The Single Man.” The producers strike upon a brilliant idea: Have suave mustachioed investigator Henri Poisson fill in for the terrified bachelor in order to root out the presumptive killer. But with eight single ladies vying for his attention on the show, will Poisson be able to discover the killer in time? Who will get the rose, and who will get the thorns? A hilarious murder mystery spoof.