Supported by the Cobblestone Preservation Committee, this popular local theater group is getting back on stage after a long break. Many familiar faces and also new wanna-be actors from the Absarokee community are taking up the roles in a fun, action packed comedy “The Single Man.”
Described as a parody between the Pink Panther and The Bachelor, “The Single Man” begins when after a death threat is found on the set of the hit television show, “The Single Man.” The producers strike upon a brilliant idea: Have suave mustachioed investigator Henri Poisson fill in for the terrified bachelor in order to root out the presumptive killer. But with eight single ladies vying for his attention on the show, will Poisson be able to discover the killer in time? Who will get the rose, and who will get the thorns? A hilarious murder mystery spoof.
Phil Adams and Billy Flanagan have long been participants and organizers in this annual event and are at it again bringing us out of winter weather for a good laugh and community gathering.
The play is being performed on four nights with a popcorn night on April 21, dinner night on April 22, dessert night on April 28 and pie night on April 29. Tickets are available at
Cloud Nine Quilts on Absarokee’s main street at 15 S Woodard or by calling (406) 328-4032 or the Absarokee Liquor Store at (406)328-4447.
All proceeds go to support the efforts of the Cobblestone Committee to maintain and improve this Historic School that now serves as a hub for community activities.