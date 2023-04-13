Montana State student wins Truman Scholarship

Montana State senior and 2023 Truman Scholar Andee Baker poses for a photo in Jake Jabs Hall on Monday, April 10, 2023, in Bozeman. Baker is from Park City and is majoring in Agricultural Communication and Psychology and was one of the 40 students recognized at this year's Founders Day Awards. MSU photo by Colter Peterson

BOZEMAN – The day the Truman Scholarship was announced just happened to be the one time Park City’s Andee Baker was running late to class.

As is tradition at MSU, Baker learned of the scholarship via a surprise class visit by MSU President Waded Cruzado, College of Agriculture dean Sreekala Bajwa and Honors College dean Jeff Heys, who is MSU’s Truman Scholarship program representative. Baker, who will graduate in December with degrees in agricultural communications and psychology, a minor in agricultural business and the highest distinction from the Honors College, had no idea at first that the president’s presence was because of her.