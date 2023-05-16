Rapelje Senior News May 16, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MAY 19, FRIDAYPizza Night – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.MAY 21, SUNDAYSunday Special - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.MAY 24, WEDNESDAY5 p.m. Supper Specials - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Call During Business Hours for Specials 406.663.2231NORMAL HOURS-Wednesday 11-7-Friday 5:30-8:30-Sunday 11-3For more information, call (406)663-2231 or (406)426-8637 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form